Commencement 2022 information

Commencement 2022 will be in person this year and the details can be found below.

To celebrate the class of 2022, commencement will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the St. Paul RiverCentre. The ceremonies will celebrate students who will complete or completed their degree in December 2021, May 2022, or Summer 2022. The undergraduate ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the graduate ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. There will also be impressive commencement speakers.

Tickets are required to attend the event, however they are free. Each graduate gets 7 tickets including the one for themself. If you have a guest who is not able to attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the commencement page on Hamline’s main website. Any child under 2 years of age does not need a ticket to enter.

COVID-19 protocols must be followed at the ceremony and masks must be worn at all times. Proof of vaccination will not be required for guests.

This year Hamline has 2 commencement speakers and 2 honorary degree recipient speakers. This year Yee Thao ‘22 and Mark Dayton will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Dan Mitchell ‘22 and Winston Folkers ‘57 will speak at the 1 p.m. ceremony. Mark Dayton served as Minnesota’s 40th governor from 2011-2018. From 2001-2007 he was a Minnesota State Senator. Winston Folkers is a 1957 graduate of Hamline University.

There are many ways that students are able to honor both their identities and their academic achievements at graduation. Hamline’s SPECTRUM organization will give out rainbow tassels for graduation caps.

Hamline’s Hispanic and Latinx Organization (HALO) will provide free sarapes as well.

“Sarapes first started as blankets in a small region of Mexico during the colonial period and have been for many years and had slight changes where an opening for the head was added similar to a poncho. In recent years they have been modified to a sarape sash. The meaning behind a sarape is to represent ‘orgullo’ or pride, and are ideal to represent students’ Hispanic heritage,” HALO said. “Though it is a Hispanic representation, we encourage all to get one!”

The link to receive a sarape is on HALO’s instagram, @halo_hamline. They can also be contacted by email at halo@hamline.edu.

For any other questions regarding commencement and specific stoles offered, you can contact commencement@hamline.edu. Congratulations to the class of 2022