Title IX: Defending students from sex discrimination

Every year, Hamline students complete mandatory Title IX training, whether that is at orientation during their first year or completed in an online training format. Title IX refers to a federal civil rights law that protects against sex discrimination in all forms including, but not limited to, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual assault, sexual extortion, cyberbullying and sexual harassment. It also covers pregnant students’ accommodations. Hamline’s Title IX office provides resources for students who have experienced or are currently struggling with any type of sex discrimination. Title IX Coordinator and Dean of Students Patti Kersten addresses all Title IX issues. However, the handling of all cases is not limited to Kersten: other faculty, residential life employees, New Student Mentors (NSMs) and Hamline Public Safety (HPS) can help students reach the resources they need to report a Title IX violation. Students can also report incidents through the Hamline website and can choose to remain anonymous.

These reports go to Kersten who reaches out to students to begin discussion on how to move forward. She emphasizes individualizing the next steps of the process to the situation, whether it is a report from a situation five years ago or something that happened recently.

“It is about giving persons back that power about how to make their own decisions because when we’re talking Title IX and sexual violence in particular, people have had something done that was not something they consented to not something that they wanted to have happen, so being able to give that power back to be able to make those decisions,” Kersten said.

HPS works closely with the Title IX office to provide a non-discriminatory and safe environment. They often assist with connecting students with resources and making sure they are heard and cared for. Director of HPS Illiana Cantu Delgado emphasizes that HPS can be a first point of contact and provide immediate assistance to those who need it.

“I want to emphasize that Public Safety is not just about enforcing rules; we are here to build a strong, supportive community at Hamline University,” Delgado said.

HPS also has safety patrols and emergency call stations to act as preventative measures and ensure student safety on campus. Outside of public safety, Hamline offers bystander StepUp! training for students and student organizations to provide students with resources to handle and prevent difficult situations such as Title IX violations in their own and their peers’ lives. Coordinator of Gender + Sexuality Student Programs Eli Scriver says that StepUP! helps reduce uncertainty for folks who might feel like stepping in wouldn’t be helpful.

“Often, people can recognize a potentially dangerous situation and feel the desire to step in, but they aren’t sure if they’d actually be helpful. Our purpose with StepUP! is to help reduce that uncertainty and provide the space and feedback for people to practice before they’re confronted with a real-life conflict,” Scriver said.

These training sessions can help students handle difficult issues. However, when faced with a real life Title IX violation in their own lives, students do not need to know everything. The Title IX team hopes to provide resources so people know to prevent violations but also to support those struggling.

“It’s one thing to know it when you’re not in it and it’s another thing when you or a friend experience it, sometimes what you know kind of leaves you because it’s this kind of trauma. Just know that you can always reach out, know that there is no expectation that you have to know anything. We are here to support and be able to meet people where they are,” Kersten said.

To learn more about the Title IX process or report an incident, email Patti Kersten at pkersten01@hamline.edu.