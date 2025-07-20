Materialists (2025): A thought provoking look at modern dating

Image courtesy or A24, all rights reserved.

“When I see your face, I see wrinkles, gray hair, and children that look like you.”

After her masterful directorial debut in 2023 with “Past Lives,” Celine Song continues to excel with her sophomore feature: “Materialists” (2025). This film focuses on a female lead who has to wrestle with her feelings for two love interests, but instead of wondering what could have been in a past life, “Materialists” seeks to tackle the great enigma of modern dating.

The plot follows a matchmaker named Lucy (played by Dakota Johnson, star of 2024’s Razzie winner “Madame Web” and the “50 Shades of Grey” film series) who has been responsible for setting up nine successful marriages. At the wedding for her most recent client, she runs into two interesting men.

The first is her poor ex-boyfriend John (played by Chris Evans, star of the “Captain America” trilogy and 2019’s “Knives Out”) and the second is the brother of the groom named Harry (played by Pedro Pascal, star of the 2019-2023 Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”). Harry works in private equity and earns millions of dollars, while John struggles to make ends meet. Lucy has great chemistry with Harry and the two start dating, while she also continues to reconcile her friendship with John, whom she unceremoniously dumped several years ago.

The dialogue is sharp and poignant, highlighting the superficiality of dating and the rarity of genuine connections. Several times throughout the film, montages play of Lucy’s meetings with her clients, and how hilariously unwilling they are to lower their standards. One woman refuses to consider anyone other than a Republican lesbian in New York City (good luck finding that), or an older man who finally wishes to increase the age of women that he dates from the low 20s to 27 (because he still wants them not to be so independent). Apart from adding some brief absurdist levity, these contrast well with Lucy’s story of deciding between two authentic matches.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the more important parts of modern dating that the film covers is the unfortunate prevalence of assault. Sophie (played by Zoe Winters) has been trying to find a boyfriend for a long time and has gone through ten unsuccessful matches. Lucy then finds someone who checks all of Sophie’s boxes, a guy named Mark P. (played by John Magaro, who just worked with Song in “Past Lives”). But on their date, Mark P. assaults Sophie, and this incident leads Lucy to question the morality of setting up unvetted people to potentially date vulnerable individuals. While nothing is particularly shown or discussed about the assault itself, potential viewers may find the subject matter difficult if they have experienced something similar.

While this film is certainly an untraditional look at romance, it manages to paint a nuanced picture of modern dating, and one that I would certainly recommend fans of romantic movies to check out while it is still playing in theaters. My final rating for “Materialists” is a thought provoking 9/10.