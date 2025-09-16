The Mortician (2025): the story of America’s most depraved crematorium operator

Since almost the beginning of man, we have had practices to honor our dead. According to the History Channel, humans have been performing intentional burials for at least the last 100,000 years. Other rituals, such as cremation, mummification, sky burial, water burial and parades, have been performed for generations. Today, it is common and expected in many parts of the world to care for the deceased with empathy and reverence. However, there are some that do not treat the dead with the same respect as the many.

“The Mortician,” HBO’s three part documentary series that premiered on June 1, details the actions of former mortician David Sconce, who ran the crematory of his parents’ funeral home in Pasadena, California in the 1980s. The Lamb Funeral Home, which had been a respected family-run funeral home since the 1930s, was thrown into scandal in 1987 when it was revealed that Sconce had been cremating more than a hundred bodies at once, stealing jewelry and gold tooth fillings from corpses and even harvesting organs for sale. The series interviews Scones’s former employees, Lamb Funeral Home victims, Pasadena morticians and, most notably, Sconce himself, who was recently released from prison on parole after serving over 10 years for his crimes.

This series is not for the faint of heart. It describes Sconce’s crimes in vivid detail, and while I typically have a strong stomach, it even made me queasy. The horrible acts and simple lack of basic respect for the dead are startling in their magnitude. The interviews with Lamb Funeral Home victims, who learned that their loved one’s bodies were desecrated and ashes commingled without their consent, were the most heart-sinking scenes to watch. Though the most horrifying aspect of this series is not learning about all of these atrocious crimes, it is simply listening to Sconce talk. His lack of respect or basic empathy for the dead is astounding, and his lack of care bleeds through in every flippant word he says and every time he laughs in the face of his deeds.

While the events in “The Mortician” may have occurred nearly 40 years ago, the issues that arise from the story are still relevant today. Namely, how we treat our dead and the dangers of unchecked capitalism.

Sconce, while far too unsympathetic, brings up some interesting points. What use do our bodies have after we are gone? Should our bodies, set to be buried or cremated, instead be used to help those still living? Is it misguided to still care for the corpse when our loved one no longer resides in it?

“People have got to be more in control of their emotions,” Sconce says of the victims of the funeral home. “That’s not your loved one anymore.”

This exploration of our dealings with death persists throughout the series and brings up a plethora of relevant issues about death rituals and the funeral industry.

The true goal of Sconce’s crimes lay not in his disrespect for the deceased, but in his ever constant need for more money. The real culprit behind his crimes is simple: greed. It is far cheaper to burn two, three, 10 or 100 bodies at once. Why throw all those precious wedding rings in the fire when they can be sold easily for a handsome fee? Why burn up all those perfectly good organs, when they can be sold for a pretty penny to doctors and medical research, and the family members will be none the wiser that their father, brother and grandfather was cremated without his eyes and his heart? While Sconce may be an example of unchecked capitalism to its extreme, he still showcases what horrendous things people are capable of in order to make more money.

“The Mortician” does not simply tell the tale of a depraved man who defiled thousands of corpses. It brings up real issues about respect for the dead, greed and the funeral industry as a whole. It is a sickening watch, and not a story that will leave you easily. However, if you can stick with this macabre story to the end, it is something you will never forget.

