“Knights of Guinevere” (2025): How one indie studio is revitalizing the animation industry

Original fairy tales are almost always darker than they seem. “Knights of Guinevere” (2025) takes a modern twist on these old stories. The show combines elements of Arthurian legend, dystopia and space fantasy to create a mysterious psychological thriller like no other, and unveils the dark underbelly of more modern fantasies.

The series is set on a planet divided between the fantastical, Disneyland-esque theme park “Park Planet” and the everyday toil of the planet’s surface. The show follows Guinevere, an android set on escaping the park, and Frankie and Andi, a pair of tinkerers living on the surface. When Frankie and Andi discover the broken Guinevere, they set out to repair her but uncover some of Park Planet’s dark secrets.

The pilot episode raises fascinating questions about the world in which “Knights of Guinevere” is set. It runs at an even pace that keeps the viewer engaged and presents new information without overwhelming the audience. The characters are endearing and mysterious in their own right and play in harmony with the duality of the setting, each raising questions about their identities and motives within just the span of the pilot episode.

Created and directed by Dana Terrace, the mind behind the hit Disney series “The Owl House” (2020-2023), “Knights of Guinevere” is the most recent pilot out of Glitch Studios and is their first 2D animated series. It features voice talent such as SungWon Cho and Eden Riegel, who have previously voiced characters for “Kpop Demon Hunters” (2025) and “The Owl House” respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

“Knights of Guinevere” is Terrace’s latest project after the early cancellation of “The Owl House,” which fans have speculated was axed due to its prominent representation of LGBTQIA+ characters. Terrace responded to questions in a Reddit post and explained that the decision to cancel the show came from one of “a few business people” at Disney who “decided [“The Owl House”] didn’t fit [Disney’s] brand.”

Disney has not issued an official statement regarding the reasoning behind their decision to cancel the show.

Some viewers have theorized that “Knights of Guinevere” is a critique of Disney’s corporate culture that Terrace experienced during her time with the studio, but these theories have not been confirmed.

Disney and other major animation studios, such as Dreamworks and Pixar, have recently been met with a significant amount of heat. Disney has become heavily reliant on live action remakes and sequels, and its few original works in recent years have been criticized for being bland. Much of this can likely be attributed to Disney’s management and their focus on shareholder profits over their original core values of creativity and innovation.

Terrace and other Disney creatives have reported heavy censorship and internal scrutiny from Disney management. When asked if creating “Knights of Guinevere” was different from creating with larger studios, Terrace gave a vague but telling answer.

“Oh hell yeah,” she responded. “I’m having fun.”

Glitch, in contrast, is a breath of fresh air. The indie studio is constantly two steps ahead in the rapidly changing industry and has already subverted many of the issues faced by larger companies while maintaining its creative integrity. It is a studio to keep an eye on for those who enjoy adult animation without wanting to pay the ever-growing prices for paid streaming services.

“Knights of Guinevere” is the most recent addition to a growing roster of fantastic shows, all posted for free on Glitch’s YouTube channel. The release date for the rest of the season has not been officially announced.