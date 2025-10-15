FRC feels the impact of government shutdown

Recently, the need for consistent and accessible food resources has been more critical than ever. The Hamline Food Resource Center (FRC), a primary source of support for students and the Hamline-Midway community. In 2024 alone, the FRC distributed over 72,000 pounds of food to more than 1,000 households.

The journey of food to the FRC is a multi-layered partnership. The FRC’s day-to-day operations are managed by their student workers. Student leaders place weekly orders from a regional food bank, Second Harvest Heartland. One of the university partners and sponsors for the pantry is Good in the ‘Hood, a community organization that provides the FRC and other food shelves around St. Paul with a food budget.

Reverend Shawn Morrison of Good in the ‘Hood explains that his organization contracted with Second Harvest to supply food to a network of over 40 sites, including Hamline. In addition to these orders, the FRC receives food through food recovery programs, these programs collect edible extra food that would otherwise be wasted, they work with local partners like Trader Joe’s, Panera, the Frogtown Farm and the university’s food service provider Sodexo.

The recent government shutdown has impacted the food supply. Reverend Morrison confirmed the loss of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a source of free, government-subsidized food.

“That’s no longer available,” Morrison said. “That means that we have more people to feed who are struggling and less resources available.”

Jess Cheney, Hamline’s Basic Needs Program Manager, noted that even before the shutdown paused federal funding, cuts to TEFAP and another federal program had already increased the cost of food purchased from the food banks. This has forced organizations to rely more heavily on “donations from individuals and local businesses to fill that gap.”

While the shutdown’s impact on TEFAP was immediate, Cheney clarified that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has contingency plans and benefit cuts would likely not occur until November if the shutdown persists.

On campus, the FRC has been working to meet the rising demand. One thing that has been a big help is the HUSC resolution that dedicates a portion of student fees to basic needs. The FRC has increased its weekly food order from approximately $400 to around $550.

Student Lead and Junior Kaitlyn Fuller notes that demand is highest on Wednesdays when the weekly delivery arrives, the pantry provides staples like milk, household necessities like toilet paper and toothpaste, and even pet food. However, some items remain difficult to keep in stock.

“People are always asking for eggs because it’s very rare that we get eggs, and they last”, Fuller said.

The FRC is open to the entire community, not just Hamline students. If the FRC’s hours are not convenient, Morrison encourages people to visit goodinthehood.org to find other food shelves in the area. Good in the ‘Hood also supports other basic needs, including Shoe Away Hunger, a program that uses proceeds from donated shoe sales to pay for groceries and provides foot care for those experiencing homelessness or other life difficulties.

People looking to support these efforts can help in several ways:

Donate Bags: The FRC is in need of paper and reusable bags with handles; they turn out to be pretty expensive for the amount they need weekly

Spread the Word: Following the FRC on Instagram and sharing as much information as possible helps reduce stigma and ensures more students are aware of the resource. The FRC is a judgment-free space, and creating an account does not require sharing a real name or any credentials.

Offer Kindness: Morrison emphasized the growing problem of homelessness and urged the public to practice intentional kindness. He advises that while people don’t have to give money, we do have to pay attention by seeing people, listening, smiling and asking for their names.