Return of the Piper

Courtesy of The Piper The newly crowned Piper (left) and Dean of Students Patti Kersten (right) posing outside of Old Main during Alumni Fall Fest.

The Piper promotes school spirit at Homecoming

On Oct. 11, the Piper mascot emerged from hibernation in an appearance at the homecoming football game against Concordia Moorhead. Under the disguise of a mask, large hat and billowing cape, the Piper pranced around at the Homecoming Fall Fest in front of Old Main, taking photos and embodying the school spirit without uttering a word. Following this, the Piper traversed across the stands at Klas Field to bring together current students and alumni alike to support the football team.

The appearance of the Piper mascot reflected a long history of the cunning musician serving as a symbol of the university. Hamline adopted the Piper mascot over 100 years ago in 1922, following the encouragement through the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The original mascot designation of the Methodists was argued to be simple.

“The Pipers! … Mrs. Gessell called Coach Ben Beck on the phone right after she had read the paper at breakfast this morning and proposed the title. Coach Beck gave three cheers. So did Hamline students and sport writers in the Twin Cities, keen for an apt word that will fit in a headline, seconded the motion with grateful emotion,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press published on Jan. 7, 1922. “The Pipers will not officially be adopted until others are submitted and considered, but the enthusiasm with which Mrs. Gessell’s entry has been greeted indicates that another title will have to have a lot of class to become even a contender.”

This publication solidified the mascot of a Piper when they announced the victory of Hamline’s hockey team against the U of M with a headline referring to Hamline students as Pipers.

“Gopher sextet loses first start of season to Piper Puck Chasers,” St. Paul Pioneer Press’s headline read in their Jan. 18, 1922 issue.

The Piper has been a part of Hamline ever since then, with variations of a real life mascot making appearances throughout the school’s history. Junior Kylie Jones believes that the Piper is a genuine reflection of the spirit of the university and its students.

“The Piper mascot embodies taking the lead. Hamline students are filled with determination, strength and uniqueness that the piper possesses,” Jones said.

Across Hamline’s promotion of the Piper, the perseverance and leadership of pipers is a representation of Hamline and its students, staff and faculty.

“The Piper has proudly represented Hamline, bringing luck to our teams, energy to our students and spirit to our campus. Fearless, determined and always ready to take the lead—that’s the Piper way,” Campus Recreation said on their website.

The mascot’s appearance during the homecoming festivities was a hit with faculty, staff, administration, alumni and students alike. Jones was able to meet the Piper on Saturday and enjoyed their presence. She hopes to continue to see them bring school spirit to events in the future.

“I loved meeting the Piper, I think we should always have a mascot for every game. It brings school spirit,” Jones said.

The return of the Piper mascot raises school spirit and reminds students of their strength as a Piper.

“And so, dear friends, let us not be gripers in dealing with people – especially pipers!” Robert Browning said in the legend of “The Pied Piper of Hamelin”.