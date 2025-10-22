Famous 80s Horror Films, Ranked

As Halloween approaches, horror fans across the globe are ready to settle in to rewatch their favorite horror films, and almost no other decade features as many horror classics as the 1980s. Many famous franchises were born in the 80s, from “Friday the 13th” to “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” as well as iconic films such as “The Shining” (1980) and “Gremlins” (1984). However, not all 80s horror films were made equal. This is my definitive ranking of some of the most famous horror movies of the decade, ranked from worst to best.

15: “The Evil Dead” (1981)

While subsequent films in Sam Raimi’s famous “Evil Dead” franchise still hold up to this day, the original 1981 film, “The Evil Dead,” definitely does not. It includes none of the horror-comedy aspects the later installments are known for, and is instead filled with static dialogue, a stereotypical plot and an unnecessary amount of exploding heads. That is not even mentioning the tree rape scene during the first half hour. Yikes.

14: “Hellraiser” (1987)

Get ready for a lot of uncomfortable sex scenes and a frankly astonishing amount of bad blue lightning effects. It is none other than “Hellraiser,” the film about a woman who, after finding out her brother-in-law/lover got chopped into meat pieces by a hedonistic puzzle box, decides to feed him the blood of men she picks up at bars. Only interested in the famous antagonist Pinhead? He is there too! Only for like, fifteen minutes though. Save yourself the time and just watch “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) instead.

13: “Child’s Play” (1988)

1988’s “Child’s Play” brought one of horror’s lamest villains to life with Chucky, a doll possessed by a serial killer with a Chicago accent. Killer dolls are prevalent in the horror genre, and while most tend to go more towards the creepy, eerie vibe, Chucky falls more in line with a slasher. The problem is that he is not scary. Just kick him!

12: “Friday the 13th” (1980)

One of horror’s most famous franchises began in 1980 with “Friday the 13th,” a summer camp slasher that spawned eleven more films in the following decades. The original has some great kills, Kevin Bacon and surprisingly, no Jason Voorhees. Still, who needs a hockey mask when you can see a middle-aged 80s mom in a cable-knit sweater cut up a bunch of teenagers with a knife?

11: “The Fly” (1986)

“Be afraid. Be very afraid,” is a famous horror tagline that many may not know originated from David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” in 1986. Certainly, the most visually disturbing film on this list, “The Fly” tells the tale of a scientist whose faulty experiment leads to him becoming genetically fused with a fly. While the film is not talked about as much today as some other 80s horror films, it still features great acting, impressive practical effects and more baboons than you would expect.

10: “Pet Sematary” (1989)

The original 1989 adaptation of Stephen King’s famous novel “Pet Sematary” does a lot of things right: it has got the atmosphere, the setting, the gore and a downright creepy kid as the lead antagonist. Unfortunately, it is lacking the emotional depth that this story requires. Still, it has one of the best child performances in a horror film that I have ever seen. “No fair!”

9: “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

Another famous slasher was born in 1984 with “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” this time featuring a man with knife fingers who kills teenagers in their dreams. It does not take itself super seriously, and the added fantastical element makes this film stand out against other slasher icons such as “Halloween.”

8: “The Lost Boys” (1987)

Goth vampire bikers, who could ask for more? 1987’s “The Lost Boys” also features a killer soundtrack, a fantastic final vampire showdown and a pair of preteen vampire killing brothers. That is not even mentioning the hilarious dialogue. “My own brother, a goddamn shit-sucking vampire. Well, you wait till mom finds out, buddy!”

7: “An American Werewolf in London” (1981)

“An American Werewolf in London” is a horror comedy film about two American backpackers who get attacked by a werewolf out on the English moors. The plot is wild, the writing is hilarious and it features one of the best and most painful looking werewolf transformations of the era. If you have ever wondered, “How many songs about the moon can you fit into one werewolf movie?” then this film is for you.

6: “Fright Night” (1985)

It is difficult to find a better vampire villain than Jerry Dandrige in “Fright Night,” portrayed by none other than Chris Sarandon. He has got a suave jacket, an apple in one hand and he might just seduce your mom AND your girlfriend. This film is the best camp can get, and is full of fun dialogue, great special effects and an engaging and comedic plot. Toss me an apple, Mr. Dandrige.

5: “Gremlins” (1984)

“Gremlins” is a comedy horror film that many parents considered much too violent for children, and a reminder to always follow the rules regarding your pets. It features some incredible puppetry, fairly gruesome deaths and one of the most badass moms in any horror film. Microwave that sucker, Mrs. Peltzer!

4: “Poltergeist” (1982)

“They’re here!” is still to this day one of the most memorable lines from a child in a horror movie, and it comes from none other than Carol Anne in “Poltergeist.” The plot is kooky yet riveting at the same time, and a lot of the special effects still look great. The overall themes about the dangers of consumerism and disrespecting the dead makes it all the better.

3: “Aliens” (1986)

A sequel, somehow even better than the already fantastic original, “Aliens” is as good as space horror can get. More aliens, more body horror, military incompetence, an exosuit battle and Ripley somehow being even more badass. It is Carrie Henn who steals the show as Newt, however, giving us one of the best child performances in a horror film in history.

2: “The Shining” (1980)

Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Shining” has perhaps more memorable lines than any other horror film of the decade. “Come and play with us, Danny,” “Redrum!” and “Here’s Johnny!” are only some of the pieces of dialogue that have been repeated by horror fans for decades. Paired with a fantastic story, soundtrack, visuals and acting, “The Shining” is one of the most famous horror films of all time, and for good reason.

1: “The Thing” (1982)

Isolation, suspicion and paranoia take their hold over a group of researchers in Antarctica faced with a shape-shifting alien in John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” making for perhaps the most thrilling horror film of the decade. Even 40 years later, the practical effects, storytelling and acting within this film still make for a truly terrifying experience. “The Thing” is a horror masterpiece, with a cliffhanger ending that will keep you up at night.