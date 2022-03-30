Springing into new music

Seven months after their last comeback “Queendom,” Red Velvet released another sophisticated mini album “The ReVe Festival 2022” with the title track “Feel My Rhythm” on March 21. Red Velvet’s group concept of fairy tale imagery with a bit of creepiness has come through clearer than ever with the song and the music video. The song starts with a sampling sound from “Air On The G String”

by Bach and the lyrics of the girls getting ready for a ball night. Even their CD packaging, which is a very important part of KPOP marketing, has a music box version of each member dressed up as ballerinas. Their style is so unique, and we can only hope that this will not be their last comeback from their company, SM entertainment.