Pride games are on the horizon as the spring season is in full swing despite the recent weather. Hamline hosts Augsburg on April 20th to play a lacrosse game in honor of the LGBTQ+ community in their 4th annual Pride game. Joining women’s lacrosse in this endeavor this year for the first time is the Hamline softball and baseball teams. Baseball will be hosting St. Olaf college on April 25th for their Pride game. Softball will host St. Catherine College.