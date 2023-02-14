Helping hands for hungry Hammies

The Hamline campus is once again bustling with life, as students are back for a brand new semester. With temperatures dropping, it’s easy to neglect a trip to the grocery store, and it’s no secret that money can be tight for a lot of college students. Fortunately, Hamline has its own Food Resource Center right here on campus.

Formerly known as the “pop-up pantry,” the Food Resource Center is located in West Hall 110. According to Hamline’s official website, “There, students can find free, nutritious, and culturally specific food and household items.”

Hamline’s Food Resource Center is a great place for students to stock up on all the essentials, free of charge. Anybody can take advantage of this opportunity, as you do not need to have any proof of financial need. The hours and more information can be found on the FRC Instagram page @hufoodaccess.

Behind the Food Resource Center is Feed Your Brain, Hamline’s own student organization focused on maintaining these free resources for students.

“The Hamline Feed Your Brain Campaign is a student-led initiative to increase awareness of food insecurity on college campuses, increase food access for Hamline students, and create a center that provides other resources to help students meet their basic needs,” their Presence page reads.

The Food Resource Center is stocked up on everything from ingredients to kitchen supplies to school supplies, thanks to the students fighting for advocacy.

Anthony Meng, a Hamline senior and an officer of Feed Your Brain told the Oracle more about the organization.

“It’s a place where students have the space to talk about not only their concerns, but about their own lack of resources and ways to support each other,” he said. “We tackle basic needs and discuss food security on campus. Beyond that, we work for food justice and food sovereignty which strives to not only dismantle systems of oppression but also create lasting change for people. I really love it.”

Feed Your Brain is a safe space for students to meet others who are interested in food advocacy and education, and who want a space to discuss these important issues. The organization often holds community conversations where students are given a platform to speak up about their own experiences and points of view.

Students can get involved anytime,” Meng said. “Students can follow us on Instagram and show up to our events. If a student would like to join in the food justice movement, we’re so happy to take them in.”

You can find Feed Your Brain on Instagram @feedyourbrainhu and on their website, https://sites.google.com/hamline.edu/feedyourbrain.