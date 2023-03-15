HUSC results: Matthews and Mart elected co-presidents

Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress begins a new chapter after the results of the spring election.

The results were shared on March 10 in an email to undergraduate students.

Juniors Travis Matthews and Abi Grace Mart will be HUSC co-presidents for the 2023-24 year after receiving 68.4% of the votes.

They were running on a platform emphasizing fostering relationships between students, faculty and administration, building more connections between Hamline and the outside community and promoting students’ wellbeing and access.

“We want to thank the student body for trusting us and electing us to advocate for them! We are looking forward to carrying out our platform and making progress to better our home,” Matthews and Mart wrote in an email statement to the Oracle.

Matthews and Mart have been members of HUSC for three years, most recently as executive board members.

The elections also determined who will fill other HUSC positions such as the Food and Basic Needs Representative, which will be filled by upcoming sophomore Heather Chandler.

“I’m extremely excited to represent my community. I hope to help students succeed by ensuring their basic needs are met. If anyone has any concerns please feel free to contact me @hchandler01@hamline.edu,” Chandler said in an email to the Oracle.

Elisa Lopez, Nasra Shube and Luna Small were elected as sophomore representatives. Junior Representatives will be Shelby Conrad and Ella Ettlin. Senior representatives will be Justine Case and Asma’a Omar.

“I’m feeling very honored that my peers trust me with this opportunity to represent the senior class and their voices. I can’t wait to get started!” Case said in an email to the Oracle.

Elections opened on March 6 and closed March 8 at 8 p.m.