A reflection on the 20th president of Hamline University, Dr. Fayneese Miller

Early life and career

Since her early education, Miller was hyper aware of her “onliness.” As one of few Black students in a white high school in Danville, Va., Miller knew that there were people who were uncomfortable with her success and with her roles in what had previously been exclusively white spaces. Knowing she had a right to be in those spaces gave her the confidence to brave those difficult circumstances and continue to take up space she knew she deserved.

“You have to figure out, ‘How do you survive in those environments when you’re the only one … and you know you belong, but there are others who don’t want you to feel as though you belong?’ I’m used to it, but it is always a challenge, no matter how much you’re used to it,” Miller said.

At Brown University, Miller was the associate professor of education, director of Brown’s Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity and was named coordinator of the ethnic studies concentration when the university first introduced it. In these roles at Brown, Miller was already prioritizing students and platforming them with programs like the Research Apprenticeship program she started as a way for high school students to be mentored by students from Brown, showing kids from all walks of life that they could thrive in college.

Miller brought that care and attention to students in her role as professor and dean of the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont, all experiences that greatly informed her presidency at Hamline where her connection with students grew to new depths. At Hamline, Miller hoped to empower students the way she had felt empowered as a young student.

“I understand ‘onliness’ and she understands ‘onliness’ because we were often the only black women—the only black person—in any situation,” Miller said in reference to Hamline Trustee Denise Holloman, one of her fellow speakers at the President’s Celebration Dinner on Oct. 12, 2023.

“We were it … We made it through: we had those communities that supported us. We had those people we could turn to. We had people who believed in us. And that’s what I’ve tried to do as the president of Hamline University: to believe in every member of this community.”

In August of 2017, the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) appointed Hamline as one of the first Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) campuses. As Miller’s career included many leadership roles related to examining race and ethnicity in an academic landscape she had an understanding of how the appointment could make a difference for our campus.

“The reason why it was, in my opinion, important for us to get that and be identified [as a TRHT campus] is because before we got that grant, Philando Castile had been murdered, and we on this campus were grappling with that and [asking], ‘how do we deal with issues like this: issues of race, issues of class?” Miller said.

At the time of the appointment, no one was heading the office of Inclusive Excellence. The following year, David Everett joined Hamline’s administration as the school’s first Associate Vice President of Inclusive Excellence.

Despite the progress of building the office of Inclusive Excellence, Miller sees that as a place the university still has room to grow.

“I do think that we still have to think about how to better integrate [the office of Inclusive Excellence] into the very fabric of the institution … We probably need to rethink that structure,” Miller said.