HUSC Happenings

The smell of Buca di Beppo’s chicken parmesan and fresh pasta wafted through the air of GLC 100E, where the Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress (HUSC) held their weekly general assembly meeting. The energy was relaxed as students, faculty and staff chatted amongst themselves, waiting for the meeting to begin. “Party in the CIA,” a parody of Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA,” echoed through the lecture hall as senior Abi Grace Mart, internal president of HUSC, stepped up to the podium.

After a brief welcome and land acknowledgment, the roll call was led by sophomore Oliver Engstrom, HUSC’s treasurer. Roll call was followed by individual updates from the executive board, although they were only relevant to other members of HUSC, rather than the larger student body. Senior Travis Matthews, external president of HUSC, announced that he and Mart will be working on creating a guest list for “100 Who Influence,” a luncheon for those deemed within the 100 most influential people on campus. The luncheon will take place on Feb. 23, with more details to come in the following weeks.

Mart followed Matthews with a reminder of Day at the Capitol, an event hosted by HUSC where students get the opportunity to visit the Minnesota Capitol, speak with legislators and make their voices heard. More information can be found in an email sent yesterday from Patrick Haught, Director of Student Activities and Leadership Development. In his announcement, Haught reminded HUSC members that student leadership applications are due Friday, Feb. 9. Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs Patti Klein-Kersten followed Haught, announcing the opening of nominations for the Wesley awards.

Klein-Kersten also mentioned a recent phishing scam that has found its way into Hamline, in which emails supposedly coming from Professor of Economics Stacie Bosley were asking students to participate in a research study in exchange for money. However, Klein-Kersten emphasized that the email address does not match Bosley’s actual email address and should be reported as phishing. Klein-Kersten closed her announcements by sharing a positive finding regarding student retention.

“The first-year retention this year is well over 90%, which is phenomenal. I say that because it’s about the students, the first-years and their success,” Klein-Kersten explained.

Student retention showcases how many students are returning to Hamline for the next academic year. It is a direct reflection of both the university as a whole, as well as individual classes, residential life and student organizations.

Haley Huber, Anabel Bradley and Anna Beaudry, all three first-year representatives, announced an opportunity for representatives of the student body to get together and host an event in which students can meet, interact and speak to those representing them. More information will be made available as it is planned.

The remainder of the general assembly meeting was given to the staff of Health and Counseling Services Shih-Hsun Ling, Hussein Rajput, Jenny Roper and Jennifer Vaupel. They presented a series of slides outlining the services that they provide, including free counseling sessions, medication prescription and referral services. The members of HUSC applauded as both their presentation and the HUSC general assembly came to a close. To learn more about HUSC, visit hamline.husc.edu or attend a general assembly on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in GLC 100E.

