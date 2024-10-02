The student news site of Hamline University.

Loon statue erected in heart of Midway

Logan McGaheran, Visuals Editor
October 2, 2024
Logan McGaheran
On Sep. 26, the installation of Andy Scott’s “The Calling” on the corner of University Ave and Snelling Ave came to an end.

After years of planning and building, the loon has finally landed in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. On Thursday, Sep. 26, the 25-ton statue of Minnesota’s state bird, as well as the mascot of the neighboring Minnesota United, completed its installation on the southeast corner of University Ave and Snelling Ave. “The Calling”, made by artist Andy Scott, is 89.5 ft. wide at the wingspan and stands at 32.5 ft. tall. The statue is just one small part of the slow ongoing redevelopment of United Village, the lot of land south of University Ave to I-94 from Snelling Ave to Pascal St. The plan for the statue was first announced toward the end of 2023, and less than a year later it stands proudly on the corner looking out to the rest of the neighborhood. With this statue now completed, the city of St. Paul and the Hamline-Midway neighborhood are one step closer to bringing new life to the area.

