Craig Vinson: The patriarch behind PiperXpress

Craig Vinson, the head of Hamline University’s PiperXpress mailroom, has a journey as diverse as the packages the mailroom receives daily. Hailing from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vinson initially set his sights on a photography career.

Vinson spent his early professional life in portrait and wedding photography, but a twist of fate led him to the retail industry. In 1991, he moved to Minnesota and in 1998, he started at an outsource company doing mail, print and fox jobs for a law firm. He’s continued this type of work since then in law and engineering firms, insurance companies and then Hamline.

For over seven years, Vinson has been a dedicated member of the Hamline community. His day typically starts at 7:30 a.m., where his responsibilities include accounting and reporting duties, managing the service window, organizing mail runs and overseeing the entire operation of PiperXpress.

His role also involves balancing the demands of Hamline, the subcontractor Marco, and his direct employer Administrative Resource Options (ARO), which he handles with unwavering dedication. As the mailroom has seen growth in student volume this fall, Vinson has been busier than ever, handling between 60 and 190 packages daily. Despite this, he maintains his positive attitude, a testament to his resilience and commitment to his work. He always reassures people that their packages will be ready soon.

Vinson’s role has shifted significantly since the pandemic. Staff reductions led to him taking on more responsibilities, including filling gaps left by former staff members and dealing with a shortage of student workers.

One of the more memorable moments during his time at Hamline was when PiperXpress moved from Bush Center to Sorin. Vinson recalls the ordeal of moving all the equipment and adjusting to the new space.

“Somehow, in the planning stage, something went wrong, and we had to start from scratch labeling and entering the mailbox numbers and combinations manually for all 3000 boxes,” Vinson said over email.

While the transition was challenging, Vinson hopes to be comfortably retired before PiperXpress ever moves again.

Vinson has streamlined many of the processes at PiperXpress, making the department more efficient. He’s proud of the changes implemented in mail sorting, package receiving and print services while launching a new print request process.

“As a contract worker, I also like to integrate myself into the site where I’m working, and offer extra help in areas wherever I can.” Vinson said over email.

Though he doesn’t have much time for new projects, he jokes that he plans to stick around, potentially paranormally, when it’s time to retire.

“Eventually, I’ll have to turn the reins over to my replacement, but I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. (I joke with people that I’ll probably die in the mailroom and haunt it forever),” Vinson said over email.

Outside of work, Vinson’s passion for photography remains strong, and he’s added drone flying to his list of hobbies. His days at Hamline end at 4:30 and he has weekends off so it gives him a lot of time to go out and do what he enjoys. He finds pleasure in taking in Minnesota’s cultural and natural offerings with his family, from museums to exploring new cities and towns.

In addition to his work at Hamline, Vinson has a rich history in theater. His love for the stage began in high school and continued in college acting classes. About 12 years ago, he became involved in Arts Garden, a community theater group based out of Roseville, Minnesota, taking on various roles, from acting and directing to producing and writing scripts.

“When we did The Wizard Of Oz, I even got to play my favorite character, the Lion. I really had a lot of fun being part of all the shows I was in.” Vinson said via email.

Though he no longer participates in theater, Vinson dreams of bringing a custom-created show to Hamline if the opportunity arises. His theater background still shines through in his daily interactions at PiperXpress.

“Any student who has worked for me will tell you that even off stage I am a character. I like to keep things light in our department, so everyone has a good time while getting the work at hand done.” Vinson said via email.

This approach, combined with his hands-on leadership, has earned him the respect and admiration of his staff and the many students who have interacted with him. Vinson points to the wonderful people he’s worked with over the years when asked about the most rewarding part of his job.

“I have been very fortunate in my time here to have really great ARO staff people, and wonderful student workers along the way. They all make it very easy and enjoyable for me to do my job.” Vinson said over email.

His ability to balance work and personal interests stems from a structured work schedule that gives him time to enjoy life outside of Hamline. His advice to students and young professionals is not to let their egos get in the way of their ability to tell the interviewer how they feel and what matters to them.

“Put yourself out there and take chances. Always be on the lookout for opportunities to expand your knowledge and experiences in your field, otherwise, you’ll never know what’s right around the corner…” Vinson said via email.

Besides managing packages and mail, Vinson is integral to Hamline’s community. He serves as a mentor and friend to students and is always willing to help those in need, even beyond the mailroom. Vinson’s commitment to making Hamline’s community a better place inspires all.

Story continues below advertisement