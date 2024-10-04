The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle

Pipers ditch the classroom and take the stage at homecoming lip sync battle

Alex Jaspers, Life Reporter
October 4, 2024
Categories:

For over a decade, Hamline students have been dazzled by the annual homecoming Lip Sync Competition. When audience members filed in to watch the show at 7:30 p.m. on friday sept 27 this year, they were met with no exception.
Over ten solo and duo groups took the stage that night, lip-syncing their hearts out as the audience screamed excitedly and showered them with applause.
Performers battled for campus acclaim and cash prizes; with 3rd, 2nd, and 1st place receiving $100, $200 and $300, respectively.
This was sophomore Kasimir Austin’s second year performing for the Lip Sync competition, and this time, he wanted to try something new.
“I did the lip sync competition last year, and I did a fully self-choreographed piece. But ‘Chk Chk Boom’ has its own choreography because it’s a K-Pop song, and I’ve heard of other people performing K-Pop songs before, and I really enjoy learning K-Pop dances, so I thought, well, if I could perform one, that’d be super sick,” Austin said.
Austin also said he joined the competition again this year because of his love of performing.
“I’m a theater major, and so I just really love performing in general. I really enjoyed doing it last year, it was really simple, the crowd was absolutely amazing, and it’s just really fun to perform whenever I can,” Austin said.
Austin wasn’t the only returning performer: junior Raine Lentz returned this year to the competition for the third year in a row, performing “If I Loved You’ from Nerdy Prudes Must Die, the musical, with their duo group they named, The Summoning.
“It’s just a thing I would not have done in high school, but it was really fun the first year doing it, and I wasn’t gonna do it until our other friend suggested it. And then, we did it, and I was like ‘I wanna do that more,’” Lentz said.
Several first-year performers joined the competition this year as well, including Liam Schrom, performing “Man or Muppet” as Zestina the Drag Queen. He wanted to perform for his love of drag and out of hope of performing in drag as a career.
“Well, I would like to do drag as my part time job. That is the dream, the side hustle. But, I could foresee it being a career. But also cause it’s Hamline, and I like to show people what I can do,” Schrom said.
Other performances included a dance to “AY AY AY” by Preston Pablo fit with a shower of dollar bills performed by junior Sydney Lavelle, a comedic skit with live guitar performed by the duo Too Hot to Handle to “Lazy Song” by Bruno Mars, and a “Sweet Victory” tribute to Spongebob including his recognizable spatula performed by 8-0.
The audience created a drumroll before the winners were announced, and they were not to be disappointed. Both Lola Estra for the performance of “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie and Maxwell Lakso performing “Sweet Transvestite” from Rocky Horror Picture Show tied for 3rd place and took home prizes.
Additionally, King Noir bagged 2nd for their performance of “Disturbia” by Rhianna. And Liam Schrom as Zestina the Drag Queen took home 1st place for their performance of “Man or Muppet.” Rightfully so, as the judges and audience agreed that the sock puppet hand fit with googly eyes and the show-stopping split to end the number could not be beat.
“I thought it was really cool. I thought it was really nice to see all those people and all that talent. Especially with all the confidence, from the first years especially. First years were winners.” first-year Harley Kopek said.
The spectacular ending to the competition left audience members awed and asking for more, along with others convinced they should sign up to perform next year.
“I think I can definitely do it next year, ’cause I think that would be really fun. It was inspiring,” Kopek said.
As another successful Hamline Lip Sync Competition comes to an end, it leaves students counting down the days till the next one and dreaming up their new show-stopping performances.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life
Cure Movie, 5:30 Am edition
A nihilistic descent into Japanese cinema
Illustration for Post Homecoming Comic.
Post Homecoming Comic
Due to the large amount of work that goes into keeping PiperXpress, Craig has a staff of student workers who help him with the day-to-day tasks.
Craig Vinson: The patriarch behind PiperXpress
Situationships Illustration
Help! I'm in a situationship and I can't get out.
Rafiki Coffee & Cafe: More Than Just Coffee
Rafiki Coffee & Cafe: More Than Just Coffee
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024): "The juice is loose!"
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024): "The juice is loose!"
More in New Showcase
(From left to right) Jeff Green, Kathleen Murray, and Alex Focke cut the ribbon to officially reopen the Holt Courts after the recent renovations.
Holt Tennis Courts get big revamp
As part of his job as HUSC Internal President, Engstrom takes note of each issue brought up at the General Assembly.
HUSC Happenings 10/1
On Sep. 26, the installation of Andy Scott's "The Calling" on the corner of University Ave and Snelling Ave came to an end.
Loon statue erected in heart of Midway
Graphic for Provost Search
The search begins for a new provost
Political Affairs Chair Alexandra Kretsch talking to the community about running special elections for unfilled representative positions.
HUSC Happenings 9/24
HUSC adds new representatives for transfer students and sustainability practices
HUSC adds new representatives for transfer students and sustainability practices
More in Showcase
Defending Sacred Justice with HIPS
Illustration for Fall Season Story
Falling into Season
HUSC Happenings 9/17
HUSC Happenings 9/10
Please do let it linger, but with their albums instead
Please do let it linger, but with their albums instead
Dr. Laura Dougherty revealing information regarding her upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet, including audition information along with a general explanation of her unique approach to the classic play.
Epic Love, Satirical Dreams and Dynamic Dance