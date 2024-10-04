The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle

Holt Tennis Courts get big revamp

Isaac Roy, Managing Editor
October 4, 2024
Categories:
Logan McGaheran
(From left to right) Jeff Green, Kathleen Murray, and Alex Focke cut the ribbon to officially reopen the Holt Courts after the recent renovations.

Last Friday evening the long-awaited grand opening of the new and improved Holt Tennis Court. Construction of the courts was underway this summer along with other renovations across the campus of Minnesota’s first University.
Alumni and former Hamline Tennis star Jeff Green and his family were the main donors behind rebuilding the courts. Green started off at Hamline in the fall of 1969 and just two years into his collegiate experience he founded a tennis company titled the Merchant of Tennis. He later founded a company named US Merchants in California where he has operated as the CEO to this day.
Ann Holt, the daughter of Darrel and Elizabeth Holt, who the courts are famously named after, has also played a big role in the redesign of the facility. The courts redevelopment was much needed as neither program was able to compete on campus due to the conditions.
The event featured many big faces across the institution, with President Kathleen Murray, Chaplain Kelly Figueroa-Ray and Athletic Director Alex Focke headlining a majority of the ceremony.
The Ceremony ended with a cutting of the ribbon and a first serve, similar to a first pitch at a baseball game and the attendees went on their way.
The revamp to the on campus site will be a big addition to the programs, especially in the future for recruiting purposes. The men’s team will play their first match on the court this upcoming Saturday on October 5 to face off against UW-Lacrosse. The women’s team on the other hand has held three matches on the new home turf, winning the first two against UW-Stout and UW-River Falls and then falling to Carelton 0–9 on Sept. 25.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in New Showcase
Pipers ditch the classroom and take the stage at homecoming lip sync battle
Pipers ditch the classroom and take the stage at homecoming lip sync battle
Cure Movie, 5:30 Am edition
A nihilistic descent into Japanese cinema
As part of his job as HUSC Internal President, Engstrom takes note of each issue brought up at the General Assembly.
HUSC Happenings 10/1
Due to the large amount of work that goes into keeping PiperXpress, Craig has a staff of student workers who help him with the day-to-day tasks.
Craig Vinson: The patriarch behind PiperXpress
On Sep. 26, the installation of Andy Scott's "The Calling" on the corner of University Ave and Snelling Ave came to an end.
Loon statue erected in heart of Midway
Graphic for Provost Search
The search begins for a new provost
More in Showcase
Situationships Illustration
Help! I'm in a situationship and I can't get out.
Defending Sacred Justice with HIPS
Illustration for Fall Season Story
Falling into Season
Political Affairs Chair Alexandra Kretsch talking to the community about running special elections for unfilled representative positions.
HUSC Happenings 9/24
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024): "The juice is loose!"
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024): "The juice is loose!"
HUSC adds new representatives for transfer students and sustainability practices
HUSC adds new representatives for transfer students and sustainability practices
More in Sports
Homecoming and homeruns, a night at Target Field
Pipers loose homecoming game 24-14
New Queens of the court: volleyball season preview
Men's Soccer starts of 7--0
Men's Soccer starts of 7--0
Women's Soccer at .500 mark early on
Women's Soccer at .500 mark early on
Football comes from behind late in home opener
Football comes from behind late in home opener