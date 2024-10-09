Women’s Soccer snaps six game skid against Bethel

After a scoreless stretch lasting six games over the course of the weeks the Piper’s finally bounced back with a late win last Saturday.

The Royal’s opened up the scoring in the first half with a goal from junior midfielder Malia Beilby with an assist from sophomore forward Jessica Oliver in the 24th minute. Despite the Piper’s six shots in the first they were unable to score before the half.

Bethel was in command with a 1–0 lead for over 50 minutes before sophomore midfielder Ellie Nhean in the 74th minute to tie the game at 1–1. Nhean’s third goal of the season came in a big moment, and was the first for the program in almost seven games.

The game was appearing to end as the fourth tie for the Piper’s this season until first-year forward Addyson Barrett found the back of the goal in the 90th minute. With almost no time remaining the Piper’s held the lead and improved to 4–5–3 on the season. They have now matched their best win total in the past two seasons

The Piper’s will stay busy in the upcoming week with three matches before the end of the weekend. They will face off against UW-River Falls (6–4–1) , St. Olaf (8–1–2) and Martin Luther (3–7–1). They will look to make the scoreless streak a thing of the past before the five game MIAC stretch before the postseason.

