Men’s Soccer tops Cobbers, Royals during start of October

The men’s soccer team has begun the month of October on a high note, winning their game against Concordia University on Oct. 2, 3-0, and against Bethel University on Oct. 5, 3-0 as well.

The Pipers started strong in the first period against Concordia, with first-year Ricky Kwabena Yawson bouncing the ball through a havoc-wrecking play to first-year Cris Correlas against the Cobbers within the first eight minutes. The next 70 minutes remained score-free until junior Rigoberto Arellano missed a penalty shot and gave the Pipers their one-time rebound.

Kwabena Yawson, the all-star against the Cobbers, followed up less than two minutes later with a killer score thanks to a midfield pass from senior Jonathan Bayer. The game concluded with only 29 fouls and three yellow cards with Pipers and Cobbers combined.

Only three days following on Oct. 5, the Pipers crushed the Royals 3-0 in the second half. Kwabena Yawson dominated the game with nine shots, and six on goal in addition to scoring two goals. The Pipers are on fire, as sophomore Maxim Henderson completed his fourth complete shutout game and Kwabena Yawson scored his 10th goal of the season.

The Piper’s are now entering the second half of their season with an impressive 11-2-0 record. There are only seven regular season games left and their next game is on Oct.12 against St. Olaf in Northfield, MN.

