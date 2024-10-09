Volleyball blanks the Cobbers at home

The Piper’s picked up their eighth win of the season last Saturday, taking the first three sets to improve to 8–10 on the year. The win was expected as the Cobbers entered the game with a 1–15 record this season and was thankfully executed at Hutton Arena.

The first set was the only close one on the night, going 23–25 in Hamline’s favor to establish an early lead. After the Piper’s were warmed up they took over, easily winning the second set 25–14 and the third 25–15.

Senior Jenna Rubbelke led both teams by far with 19 digs in the game, leading the way in the dominant bounce back win for the program. The attack was spread out in the match with senior Lauren Wilborn leading the way, scoring 13 kills with senior Riley Melby and senior Lindsay Eckelman scoring ten a piece.

The win was much needed after a three game losing streak broke the prior momentum the Piper’s had. Before the losing streak dropped the Piper’s below .500 they won six of seven, climbing their way up the MIAC standings.

Now with 10 games remaining the Piper’s sit two games below .500 with ten games remaining and eight against MIAC opponents. In her first season as head coach, Kylee Zumach has already improved the program in big ways, nearing last year’s win total of nine with plenty of time to go.

The next matchup will be this Wednesday at Hutton hosting Bethel University (5–4–2) at 7:00pm. And then will face Gustavus Adolphus (10–9).

