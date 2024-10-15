McVay Youth Partnership enters new era with new coordinator

The Hamline University McVay Youth Partnership gained a new Program Coordinator this school year. Abby Norlin-Weaver joined the Hamline staff in June 2024 and got to work implementing some changes and further building community connections.

The McVay Youth Partnership is a university-church partnership founded by Hamline alumni Jane Krentz in Jan. 2005. Krentz worked as Program Coordinator for the partnership for 20 years until her retirement in May 2024, growing the program from one location to four and forging many lasting relationships in the community. The McVay program provides a safe and fun environment for middle and high school students with games, snacks, group activities and homework help.

The McVay program has had a prominent role in the community since its inception. Former middle and high school participants as well as workers from Hamline reflect fondly on their time participating on the program and the connections it helped them build.

“I come from a very small town, so moving to St. Paul and Hamline was already such a culture shock so being able to connect with the community in that way really opened up so many things for me,” former McVay Employee Krystal Iverson said.

Norlin-Weaver hopes to bring her passion into the program to help the partnership continue to grow and build connections in the community. Her experience working as a camp counselor in high school, involvement with youth programs at church and living abroad in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina sparked her interest in working with religion and youth. She strives to use her experience to further the program.

“I hope to build off the wonderful history of the program and continue evolving what we do to best serve all those involved in Hamline McVay Youth Partnership,” Norlin-Weaver said.

Her work to further the program has led to some changes being made. Hamline McVay employees have noticed some shifts in the program since the change in Program Coordinator. Sophomore Fellow Frog Tosltad explains there has been a focus on maximizing the program’s resources.

“Abby brings a ‘use what we have’ mindset to McVay, so we have been looking more at what we have and brainstorming ways of figuring out how to use things we have in storage for activities,” Tolstad said.

A significant change has been the adjustment from hosting site-specific programming at each of the four McVay sites to only combined programming at one site. Programs are being held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at either the Path of Grace United Methodist Church or the First Covenant Church of St. Paul. Details about specific programming can be found on the McVay Youth Partnership website.

Norlin-Weaver expressed excitement about her position with the McVay Partnership and looks forward to continuing her work at Hamline and building more of a community.

“I’m so grateful for the warm welcome I have received since starting at Hamline as the new Hamline McVay Youth Partnership Coordinator. I’ve been known for keeping chocolate in my office, so if you’re around please stop by to get a piece of chocolate and to say hi,” Norlin-Weaver said.