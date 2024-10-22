The student news site of Hamline University.

Football drops fourth straight game in 34 point loss

Isaac Roy, Managing Editor
October 22, 2024
Conan Searcy

Following a ten point loss on October 12 down I-94 at Augsburg the Piper’s were back in action at Klas to host Concordia-Moorhead. The Cobber’s came out on top with a convincing 41–7 victory thanks to a dominant defensive performance.
The game started off with a long 92 yard kick return for a touchdown for the Cobber’s and a successful PAT for an early 7–0 lead.
The Piper’s won the passing game with 115 yards from senior quarterback Alejandro Villenueva compared to just 85 from the Cobber’s. The ground game however was a different story as Concordia-Moorhead eclipsed 210 rushing yards, over twice as many as the Piper’s 103.
The loss has been the fourth straight for Hamline, a trend that has followed in previous years once the program reaches the MIAC portion of the season. The Piper’s were able to stay in the game for the first quarter, tying the game at 7–7 after a drive lasting almost nine minutes with a one yard touchdown run from senior running back Nicholas Vasko.
After that, it was the Cobber’s show at Klas field, with a large visitor section that made the trip down to cheer them on. Concordia coasted to a 41–7 lead before the clock hit double zeroes to improve to 4–1 on the season.
The Piper’s fall to 2–4 after taking down Crown College and Minnesota Morris to start the season 2–0, which happened last season as well. MIAC teams have continued to be an insurmountable force for the Piper’s with only four wins in the conference since 2018.
Next week at 1:00 Bethel (5–1) will travel down Snelling avenue to face off against Hamline at Klas Field.

