The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle

HIPS hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day Social

Aiyana Cleveland, News Reporter
October 22, 2024
Categories:

Last Monday, Oct. 14 marked Indigenous People’s Day, formerly known as Columbus Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed that Oct. 14 would now be known as Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day.
In the Anderson Center, Hamline’s Indigenous People’s Society (HIPS) held a small social event to celebrate the holiday by watching the new film “Rez Ball” (2024) directed and co-written by Native American and transgender filmmaker Sydney Freeland and Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, creator of Emmy-nominated Series “Reservation Dogs” (2021).
“The way people sort of relate to Indigenous people’s day, they relate to it in the sense of a historical narrative of like its past tense, and they relate to it in the sort of ahistorical way that our people still aren’t here,” Stenson said.
The film “Rez Ball” (2024) follows the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team composed of Indigenous students, after the death of their star player. The team rooted in their culture must unite to go to the state championship. Throughout the film, various Indigenous issues are touched on and viewed through the lives of the basketball players. HIPS co-president and sophomore Denaya Leith explains that the movie was selected with sports fans in mind.
“I think at the time we were most likely dead set on ‘Rez Ball’ because it is a newer movie and it is like sport-wise, most people on campus are, you know, big sports fans,” Leith said.
Since midterms were the week before, the event provided a small, laid-back environment for students to attend either before or after classes. At the event, a few zines were placed at each table that provided some information about Indigenous People’s Day, along with small coloring books for those who wanted to draw and color while watching the movie. Some of the zines had various designs and information about Indigenous peoples day and how it started; at the end of the event attendees could take them with them if they wished.
Compared to the last movie event HIPS hosted, this one was a blend of offering a space for those who wanted to learn more but also a way to depict Indigenous living.
“The conceptual idea of just to have, like a space for people to come into and, like invite themselves, and you know, have the option of being able to learn if they wanted to,” Stenson said.
As the event came to an end, Stenson answered some of the attendees’ questions about the movie and announced the next HIPS event: a meeting for those who want to be a part of their board. This event will take place next Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. in the Creative Writing Programs house.
While this was the only on-campus event, other universities also celebrated Indigenous People’s Day. Augsburg’s Indigenous Students Association (AISA) held a similar event. While Ausburg and Hamline differ in many ways, both student organizations took the time to honor and celebrate their Indigenous students, faculty and staff on campus.
“AISA personally celebrated Indigenous People’s Day by holding space for students to work on their crafts, have some Indian Tacos, and watch an Indigenous movie. A lot of the board went to the Indigenous People’s Day pow-wow at the Minneapolis Indian Center,” Augsburg sophomore and AISA President Caley Coyne said.
The Minneapolis Indian Center also held an event to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day. At the event during grand entry, a time when anyone who is not a dancer can join, there were various dance styles ranging from Fancy shawl, Jingle Dress and traditional. Each dance style varies from tribal nation to tribal nation. Each dance style is broken into broad categories like women’s, junior’s and men’s.
While many celebrated Indigenous People’s Day by spending time with one another, holding ceremonial practices or enjoying pop culture that highlight Indigenous folks, some spent the federal holiday remembering the generations that came before them. Stenson recognizes the lasting impact that colonization has had on Indigenous communities and the work that still needs to be done.
“I feel an immense sense of gratitude for the resilience of communities globally that have had to suffer colonization and its lasting impacts. So at the same time, I’m like, immensely grateful, because I know that there are people doing the work that matters to like, care about their community and be here and whole,” Stenson said.
Students wishing to get involved with HIPS can attend a meeting at the Creative Writing House next Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in New Showcase
Football drops fourth straight game in 34 point loss
Football drops fourth straight game in 34 point loss
Silhouette of woman holding puzzle piece for the article 19 Years of Indigenous
A look into Indigenous identities
Many constituents of the Hamline-Midway neighborhood attended the town hall to raise attention on issues they cared about to local politicians. One constituent wore a paper bag during the event reading, "We may be ugly...but we still get hungry".
Hundreds gather for first Hamline-Midway town hall
Deserted CVS Establishes A Fence
Deserted CVS Establishes A Fence
On Thursday, Oct. 17, President Murray, Dean of Students Patti Kersten and members of Hamline Students For Justice help a meeting regarding the proposal for Hamline to implement a Social Responsibility Committee. After 40 minutes of deliberation, the two parties came to a consensus on how to move forward and what still needs to be done before a formal proposal is submitted.
Students for Justice return to the chalkboard
Nosferatu (1922): A Symphony of Horror
Nosferatu (1922): A Symphony of Horror
More in News
Title IX: Defending students from sex discrimination
Title IX: Defending students from sex discrimination
Disabilities in the Classroom
Disabilities in the Classroom
Campus goes dark to illuminate light pollution at inaugural Night Festival
Campus goes dark to illuminate light pollution at inaugural Night Festival
Indigenizing self-care offers a new way of building community
Indigenizing self-care offers a new way of building community
McVay Youth Partnership enters new era with new coordinator
McVay Youth Partnership enters new era with new coordinator
Every week at HUSC GA, student representatives get the opportunity to bring up issues regarding the students they represent. Tilly Urbia, the representative for Manor Hall, brought up multiple cockroach sightings in the hall when given the opportunity.
HUSC Happenings 10/8
More in Showcase
Due to the size of the Minneapolis-St Paul metro, Metro Transit provides easy access to transportation across the metro. One such way of traveling across the metro is through the Green Line light rail system.
Best destinations to go to on Metro Transit
Joker 2 Illustration
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024): A Maddening Mess for Two
The history behind The Nightmare Before Christmas: how a poem became a Halloween classic
The history behind The Nightmare Before Christmas: how a poem became a Halloween classic
Halloween Blues
Halloween blues: a frightening reality for adults
Oracle Social Responsibility Committee story collage by: ma shwe
Social Response Committee works towards creating a more equitable institution
Rockstars and Goblins: A Review of Labyrinth (1986)
Rockstars and Goblins: A Review of Labyrinth (1986)