HIPS hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day Social

Last Monday, Oct. 14 marked Indigenous People’s Day, formerly known as Columbus Day. In 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed that Oct. 14 would now be known as Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day.

In the Anderson Center, Hamline’s Indigenous People’s Society (HIPS) held a small social event to celebrate the holiday by watching the new film “Rez Ball” (2024) directed and co-written by Native American and transgender filmmaker Sydney Freeland and Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, creator of Emmy-nominated Series “Reservation Dogs” (2021).

“The way people sort of relate to Indigenous people’s day, they relate to it in the sense of a historical narrative of like its past tense, and they relate to it in the sort of ahistorical way that our people still aren’t here,” Stenson said.

The film “Rez Ball” (2024) follows the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team composed of Indigenous students, after the death of their star player. The team rooted in their culture must unite to go to the state championship. Throughout the film, various Indigenous issues are touched on and viewed through the lives of the basketball players. HIPS co-president and sophomore Denaya Leith explains that the movie was selected with sports fans in mind.

“I think at the time we were most likely dead set on ‘Rez Ball’ because it is a newer movie and it is like sport-wise, most people on campus are, you know, big sports fans,” Leith said.

Since midterms were the week before, the event provided a small, laid-back environment for students to attend either before or after classes. At the event, a few zines were placed at each table that provided some information about Indigenous People’s Day, along with small coloring books for those who wanted to draw and color while watching the movie. Some of the zines had various designs and information about Indigenous peoples day and how it started; at the end of the event attendees could take them with them if they wished.

Compared to the last movie event HIPS hosted, this one was a blend of offering a space for those who wanted to learn more but also a way to depict Indigenous living.

“The conceptual idea of just to have, like a space for people to come into and, like invite themselves, and you know, have the option of being able to learn if they wanted to,” Stenson said.

As the event came to an end, Stenson answered some of the attendees’ questions about the movie and announced the next HIPS event: a meeting for those who want to be a part of their board. This event will take place next Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. in the Creative Writing Programs house.

While this was the only on-campus event, other universities also celebrated Indigenous People’s Day. Augsburg’s Indigenous Students Association (AISA) held a similar event. While Ausburg and Hamline differ in many ways, both student organizations took the time to honor and celebrate their Indigenous students, faculty and staff on campus.

“AISA personally celebrated Indigenous People’s Day by holding space for students to work on their crafts, have some Indian Tacos, and watch an Indigenous movie. A lot of the board went to the Indigenous People’s Day pow-wow at the Minneapolis Indian Center,” Augsburg sophomore and AISA President Caley Coyne said.

The Minneapolis Indian Center also held an event to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day. At the event during grand entry, a time when anyone who is not a dancer can join, there were various dance styles ranging from Fancy shawl, Jingle Dress and traditional. Each dance style varies from tribal nation to tribal nation. Each dance style is broken into broad categories like women’s, junior’s and men’s.

While many celebrated Indigenous People’s Day by spending time with one another, holding ceremonial practices or enjoying pop culture that highlight Indigenous folks, some spent the federal holiday remembering the generations that came before them. Stenson recognizes the lasting impact that colonization has had on Indigenous communities and the work that still needs to be done.

“I feel an immense sense of gratitude for the resilience of communities globally that have had to suffer colonization and its lasting impacts. So at the same time, I’m like, immensely grateful, because I know that there are people doing the work that matters to like, care about their community and be here and whole,” Stenson said.

Students wishing to get involved with HIPS can attend a meeting at the Creative Writing House next Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

