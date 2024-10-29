Drug and alcohol violations on the rise among undergraduate students

According to the Public Safety crime report, drug and alcohol related violations rose significantly since 2023.



On Monday, Sept. 30, Public Safety released its annual fire and safety report. The report makes information regarding crimes on campus and safety concerns from the year prior accessible to the public.

According to said report, liquor law referrals rose from one case in 2022 to 39 cases in 2023, a 3,800% increase. Likewise, drug abuse referrals rose from two cases in 2022 to 12 cases in 2023, a lower but nonetheless stark increase of 600%.

Director of Hamline Public Safety (HPS) Illiana Cantu Delgado says that this rise in numbers could be from outside or inside pressures in their lives.

“To cope with stress, anxiety, or other mental health issues. Social factors and peer pressure might play a significant role. Some students might use substances as a form of self-medication or escape,.” Cantu Delgado said.

Due to that elation, according to NYC Health, a state government-sponsored website allowing public access to health information, substances can become addictive and individuals can form habits around them if used irresponsibly.

“A drug can be a natural or synthetic substance used in the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of a disease, or to relieve pain. [Substances can be] addictive or habit-forming when used continuously or excessively, with possible withdrawal symptoms when drug use is stopped,” the website read.

While these substances—in particular recreational marijuana and alcohol—are often harmless, excess use can be disturbing to other students.

Drew Hall Area Coordinator Stasia Higgins says that drug and alcohol use usually happens during times of rest, which in turn disturbs the students’ neighboring residents.

“Oftentimes, these things are happening late at night or very early in the morning so it does disturb the rooms around them,” Higgins said.

In an article published by Washington and Lee University, substances—specifically alcohol—can have adverse effects on developing brains, including an impaired ability to form new memories and learn new things.

“Neuroscience research shows that alcohol impairs the formation of new memories and learning, especially in the developing brain–and as college-aged students, your brains are still developing. Alcohol use can cause both short term and long-term problems for those who choose to use it,” the website read.

Cantu Delgado mentioned that the use of illegal substances and underage consumption have consequences that extend past HPS.

“The use of illegal drugs and underage drinking are prohibited. Public Safety assists in investigations, but the discipline process is managed through residential life and [the] Dean of Students. There is a process in place for addressing these violations that HPS does not own,.” Cantu Delgado said.

In addition to the involvement of Public Safety, the violation also runs through the office of Residential Life. Higgins explains that following every reported incident, a meeting is held with the students in violation to discuss the next steps. One such next step is seeking help through Counseling and Health Services.

“When I do a conduct meeting with a student for drug or alcohol violations in the residence hall, I always try to mention that we do have free counseling on campus for them to talk about any mental health issues that are bothering them or if they are struggling with substance use or overuse,.” Higgins said.

While it is difficult to predict how many violations will happen during this academic year, Cantu Delgado attributes the number of cases in 2023 to the vigilance of HPS and enhanced training for officers.

“The rise in reported cases can partly be attributed to proactive efforts by HPS. Enhanced training and patrol have led to improved detection and reporting practices,.” Cantu Delgado said.

Higgins said that students should be mindful of their decisions, as violations can impact a variety of opportunities post-graduation, particularly if a student is interested in attending law school or holding a military or government job.

“The only time we would disclose that [violation] is sometimes if people are going into specific military positions or federal jobs, they will ask us for all conduct history. Same thing with law school. And occasionally landlords will ask…But we don’t send it to your job or anything. And if you are on any kind of sports team or anything we do notify your coach as well,.” Higgins said. Regardless of violations, Hamline Public Safety and Counseling and Health Services is there for students, if help is needed.

If you or a loved one is experiencing issues surrounding substance abuse, visit the Counseling and Health Services office in Manor Hall 16 between Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.