Exploring the Down Ballot: The Overlooked Local Issues

Election Day is here, the polls are open and everybody is educated on each and every issue on their ballot. Wait, not everybody is educated on each and every issue on their ballot? Then it is time to take a ride down the ballot to be prepared for the poll. It is known that votes have a huge impact on federal and state elections, but they have an even larger impact on local politics. Despite being lower on the ballot’s visual hierarchy, these “down ballot issues” still matter to the communities they affect. Therefore, it is important to be educated on the different options a person can make in their local government. Here are some of the issues that voters in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood are facing and an opportunity to learn more about them.

Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund Renewal



A major issue on the ballot statewide is a constitutional amendment regarding the transfer of funds from the state-operated lottery into the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. According to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources’ website, “The Trust Fund holds assets that can be appropriated ‘for the public purpose of protection, conservation, preservation, and enhancement of the state’s air, water, land, fish, wildlife and other natural resources’”.

If the amendment is passed, the current transfer of funds will be extended through the end of the 2050 calendar year. This means that more money can be devoted to this fund from the state lottery as opposed to Minnesotan taxes, as well as increasing the total amount of money to be spent from the trust fund each year. If the amendment is not passed, the dedication of funds from the state lottery will end this calendar year and any additional gain of funds will have to be found elsewhere.



Judicial Elections



Many seats within Minnesota’s judicial system are up for election, but most of these candidates are running unopposed. However, five judicial elections are being sought after by multiple candidates. MPR News and Populist’s Candidate Guide —short biographies on each candidate—and the candidates’ own campaign websites are helpful resources to learn more about each candidate.

The first competitive judicial election, and arguably the most significant out of the five, is for the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. This race is between incumbent Natalie Hudson and challenger Stephen Emery. With a background in employment law and civil litigation, Hudson was first appointed to the Chief Justice position in 2023. Hudson is running on a platform of protecting the judicial process and giving the people access to a fair and unbiased court. Emery has a background as a county agent, a sales representative and a medical representative. Emery is running on a platform regarding private corporations and federal courts.

The second competitive judicial election is for the MN-6 Associate Justice position on the Minnesota Supreme Court. This race is between incumbent Karl Procaccini and challenger Matthew Hanson. Procaccini has a background in both the public and private sectors, as well as teaching at two law schools in the state of Minnesota. Procaccini is running on a platform regarding fair and equal justice for all Minnesotans. Hanson has a background in law and is running on a platform that gives Minnesotans a choice in who they elect for judicial positions.

The third competitive judicial election is for the MN-12 Court of Appeals Judge position. This race is between incumbent Diane Bratvold and challenger Jonathan Woolsey. Bravold has a background in law and served as a judge on the court of appeals. Bravold is running on a platform regarding respect from the community and impartiality. Woolsey has a background in corporate law and courtroom advocacy. Woolsey is running on a platform regarding impartiality, transparency and accountability.

The fourth competitive judicial election is for Seat Three on the Minnesota 2nd District Court. This race is between incumbent Timothy Carey and challenger Paul Yang. Carey has a background in law and has been a county judge since 2022. Carey is running on a platform regarding mental health and veteran rights. Paul Yang has a background in criminal, immigration, family and workplace law. Paul Yang is running on a platform regarding equity and transparency with the Minnesota community.

The fifth and final competitive judicial election is for Seat 29 on the Minnesota 2nd District Court. This race is between incumbent Timothy Mulrooney and challenger Winona Yang. Mulrooney has a background in civil litigation, family law and has been a district judge since 2016. Mulrooney is running on a platform regarding judicial fairness. Winona Yang has a background in law and is running on a platform regarding fairness and accessibility within the courts and community impact.