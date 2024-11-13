The Perfect Playlist for all the stages of Autumn

“We Fell in Love in October” by Girl in Red.

Suggested by senior Eleanor Erickson and sophomore Felicity Ellsworth.

This lesbian, sullen fall anthem describes the departing love story between the “girl in red” and her past lover, whom she fell in love with during October, therefore striking her love for fall. The sound of guitar, bass and drums combined with harmonized vocals gives the piece a straightforward yet nostalgic sound that highlights the singer’s longing for the past. The imagery of her Oct. memories coming and going makes this song perfect for those cloudy fall days.

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Suggested by alum ‘24 Colby Wong.

Story continues below advertisement

Perfect for any fall-themed celebrations, this song combines its authentic and charming ‘70s disco sound with lyrics describing having joyous memories from September. This song is essential for ringing in the beginning days of fall and getting into the swing of the season.

“September” by Sparky Deathcap.

Suggested by alum ‘24 Colby Wong.

This harrowing recollection of a failed relationship contains lyrics such as “watching the starlings as autumn draws in, as they make ghosts across London fields,” delivered with poignant and raw vocals. It is also paired with a stripped percussion ensemble, making this track a dramatic fall anthem.

“Doomsday” by Lizzy McAlpine.

Suggested by first-year Cecilia Dooley.

Describing the inevitable end of a toxic and debilitating relationship, this song’s message delivered by McAlpine’s raw-sounding vocals is paired with soaring instrumentals with moments of silence in between. The dark, atmospheric track elicits coldness, making it an excellent pick for the later half of the season once the colored leaves come down.

“The View Between Villages” by Noah Kahan.

Suggested by first-year Cecilia Dooley.

This song captures the bittersweet feelings of returning home after time has passed, with lyrics such as “Passed Alger Brook Road, I’m over the bridge / A minute from home but I feel so far from it.” This track becomes entrancing with loud and powerful vocals accompanied by guitar. The folk and down-to-earth aspects of the track make it a must-listen around the fall season.

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” by Taylor Swift.

It does not get much more “fall” than this song, and there are ten minutes of it. This song describes Swift and her past lover, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, having a whirlwind romance full of passion, sadness and adventures that occurred during the colder months. The fall imagery in this track is strong, such as with the lyrics “Autumn leaves fallin’ down like pieces into place” and “I walked through the door with you, the air was cold / But somethin’ ’bout it felt like home somehow.”

“Roslyn” by Bon Iver.

Coming straight from the soundtrack from the movie “Twilight: New Moon,” an entry to the cult classic fall-feeling movie franchise “Twilight,” this striking song sounds as if the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest could play guitar. The combination of slide guitar, violins and scattered yet haunting vocals makes this melancholic indie ballad essential for rainy autumn days, especially when accompanied by gorgeous woodland scenery.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star.

This ‘90s love ballad is perfect for the coziest of cozy fall feels with its dreamy sound, even though the lyrics portray a consuming type of sadness. The melancholy and nostalgic aspects of the song are best fit with gloomier fall days spent indoors and it is a classic for colder months.

“Season of the Witch” by Lana Del Rey.

For delving into the spookier aspects of the fall season, “Season of the Witch” has the signature dreamy yet striking sound from Lana Del Rey, but with lyrics that are perfect for weeks leading up to Halloween. Lana Del Rey covered this song originally by Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan for the 2019 horror film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” meaning the notes of creepiness are charmingly intentional.

“Dark Red” by Steve Lacy.

A certified autumn “bop,” this song has a fun mix of instruments, including tubas, saxophones, French horns, guitars, and drums. This track describes Lacy thinking and feeling that his girlfriend is gaining confidence and getting ready to leave him, and this is shown through a reminiscing aspect of the sound. Additionally, the imagery of the color “Dark Red” goes along with the colors of autumn.

Aiden mentioned doing a side graphic for songs that couldn’t be fit in:

“Like Real People Do” by Hozier

“Jealous” by Eyedress

“Poison Tree” by Grouper

“Stick Season” Noah Kahan

“Knee Socks” Arctic Monkeys