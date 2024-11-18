The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
Desi Night delights with colorful celebration

Maya Chinnappa, Reporter
November 18, 2024
After last year’s success, Desi Night made a spirited return to campus on Wednesday, Nov. 13, showcasing music, dance and arts from across South Asia. The event, run by Hamline’s Asian Pacific American Coalition (APAC), represented cultures and traditions spanning across the region, including India, Nepal and Pakistan.
APAC estimates that 200 people attended, from Hamline students and staff to families from the wider South Asian community in the Twin Cities, more than doubling the attendance of the previous year’s inaugural event.
“We did it last year because we felt that there wasn’t enough representation on campus of the South Asian community,” junior and APAC’s treasurer Devika Ramnarine said, “I feel like people aren’t educated on it, so I feel like bringing this event to campus not only educated people, but they just had a good time.”
There was no shortage of arts and spectacle, with 10 music and dance acts, a henna artist, a photo booth and a raffle keeping guests entertained throughout the evening, as well as the abundance of food provided by the Hyderabad Indian Grill in Fridley.
The night kicked off with a performance from Twin Cities Euphoria, a team of high school dancers who perform a fusion of different styles. More lively acts followed, with an elegant musical performance from brother-sister duo Bheena and Jason Sukhdeo and singer Fazel Haris captivating the audience with his renditions of Bollywood classics.
After the intermission, during which guests enjoyed the highly anticipated food, Desi clothing was put in the spotlight with a vibrant fashion show.
Further performances ensued, including children from Natyaprabha Dance Academy with their standout performances of Indian dance. The night concluded with Desi Girls, a South Asian student dance group of which Ramnarine is a member.
“It was just a case of trying to find the brown community on campus and reaching out to see if they wanted to participate,” Ramnarine said.
Desi Night is an event that APAC hopes to be able to make an annual tradition, and with its high engagement, there is no doubt it would be a welcome fixture on Hamline’s campus.

