Bossou and Yurttas glide to victory at Double Dual Meet

Logan McGaheran, Visuals Editor
November 18, 2024
Categories:

During a trip across I-94 to St. Catherine’s University, the Hamline Swim & Dive teams took on the host St. Catherines along with Macalester at their most recent meet. During the competition two Pipers stood out with victories in a total of three events.
Junior Kevin Bossou entered the second event of the day, the Men’s 1m dive, against Dylan Herlihy and Devinn Chi of Macalester.
With a final score of 197.20, Bossou took the victory over Herlihy by a margin of 8.70 points. Later in the day, Bossou and Herlihy faced off once again in the Men’s 3m dive. Bossou, once again, won the event with a final score of 186.40 points with 25.15 points separating himself from Herlihy.
After Bossou got two wins for the Men’s team, senior Sila Yurttas went and brought in a victory for the Women’s team in the 200 yard breaststroke event. Yurttas started the event strong, with the only swimmer ahead of her in the first lap being Avery Doom of the St. Kate’s team. Despite being behind at the start, Yurttas powered through the next three laps to win the event with a final time of 2:36.03. The only other swimmer to finish close to Yurttas was Macalester’s Carolyn Wolking, finishing the race over a full second later with a time of 2:37.29.
Both teams will have their next meets on Friday, Dec. 6 at Macalester University for the Roger Ahlman Invite.

