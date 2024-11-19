The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
The Oracle
Women’s Hockey sweeps first MIAC opponent of the season

Isaac Roy, Managing Editor
November 19, 2024
Following a 1–3 loss against UW-Superior in a one game series, the Pipers opened up in conference play with a two game series against St. Mary’s.
The opener took place in Winona and was all Hamline throughout the game’s three periods. The Cardinal offense was only able to muster nine shots on goal in comparison to the Piper’s 36 which led Hamline to a 3–0 victory.
Sophomore forward Annabel Mehta opened up the scoring in the second period with her first goal of the season with 6:18 remaining in the period. Just under four minutes later Senior defensewoman Erika Broten picked up her first goal of the season as well to make it 2–0 just before the end of the second.
Senior forward Nikki Olund capped off the night with her third goal of the year with 10:23 to go in the third period. Junior goaltender Kendra Nordick stopped all nine shots she faced on the night to earn her second shutout of the season.
The second game of the series took place on home ice for the Pipers at Tria Rink where the Pipers went down 0–1 halfway through the first. Thankfully with 3:41 to go in the period Olund picked up another goal to tie the game at 1–1.
The Pipers were able to pick up another goal before intermission from first year forward Ashlyn Abrahamson to gain a 2–1 lead over the Cardinals. The Pipers would not look back the rest of the game and would eventually win 5–3 to improve to 4–1 on the season.
The second period put the game away for Hamline with two more goals to make it a 4–1 game going into the third. The Cardinals were able to make some noise in the third but the game was ultimately sealed by a goal by Mehta with 6:54 remaining to make it 5–2.
The series was the first MIAC (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) for the program and puts them at the top of the conference standings at 2–0.
The Pipers will be back in action next week to face off against Bethel in a two game series with game one taking place Friday night in Blaine at 7:00 p.m. Game two will take place again at 7:00 p.m. the next night at Tria Rink.

