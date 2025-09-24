Bringing Awareness to Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month, in which we bring awareness to this major world issue, which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), has taken the life of over 720,000 people each year. With over 1.5 million attempts, suicide is one of the top ten leading causes of death globally. This month is not only to honor those who have tragically lost their life, but also to be proud of those who have survived and to let the ones who are still struggling know that they are not alone.

Suicide rates have significantly skyrocketed over the last decade, affecting almost all age ranges. The youngest known age of a life taken from suicide is just six years old, and the oldest is 104. Teenagers and young adults (ages 10-35) are currently the most affected age group for suicide deaths, having the highest suicide rates per year worldwide. Within the last couple of years, though, suicide rates within the elderly community have gone up. This could be due to several reasons, such as being homebound and experiencing loneliness.

Suicide can affect anyone, regardless of a person’s sex or gender identity. While women have a higher rate of suicidal thoughts and attempts, the death rates of men versus women in suicide are 80% to 20%. This is because women tend to take less deadly measures, such as pills, whereas men are more likely to use deadlier ways, such as firearms, in their attempt, making the survival rate much lower compared to women.

September was officially named Suicide Awareness Month in 2008, but suicide prevention has been around for a little over a century, with the first awareness event taking place in the state of New York in 1906, called The National Save-A-Life League. Suicide prevention month is an extremely important month for some people. It lets people know that they are seen and heard, that what they are going through matters. Many wonder why so many people take their lives each year, some even seeing it as a selfish act. But there are so many underlying reasons why a person would do so, such as bullying, bad home life, mental health struggles and reasons others may never understand. Suicide and suicidal thoughts shouldn’t be seen as a selfish act or a way for someone to get attention; it should be seen as a cry for help and the very last resort someone takes for dealing with their pain.

Here at Hamline, one of the first things we learn is that we are a part of a community that cares. Hamline provides many different ways and services to help and support students. Counseling and Health Services, located in the basement of Manor Hall, can be a great resource for students who need help and or support. Counseling services can be used as often or as little as you may need, so there is no need to worry about how often you are allowed to go. You can either set up an appointment online or contact them by phone at 612-523-2204 or email at counselinghealth@hamline.edu. For those who can’t or feel they can’t go to the counseling services for whatever reason they might have, I know that many teachers, if not all, always mention they are there to help you with troubling times or simply just a person to talk to.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact someone. The suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be contacted 24 hours a day at 988. Remember, no one who knows you wants to experience a life without you.