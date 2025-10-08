The harm of AI “actors” in media

When news broke that an “AI actor” named “Tilly Norwood” had not only been created but was already being courted by top agencies, the entertainment industry lit up with both fascination and outrage. And honestly? Outrage is the only sane reaction.

Actors spend years chasing the smallest opportunities. On average, it takes two years of consistent auditions, rejection after rejection, side jobs and endless work just to land representation. Even then, only a fraction ever breaks into steady work. Behind every actor’s first big break is a story of perseverance, grit, and human emotion, things no bot can replicate.

Yet here comes “Tilly,” less than a month old, already being paraded around as the future of Hollywood. Mara Wilson — best known for her work in “Matilda” (1996) — left a comment on Instagram that says “And what about the hundreds of living young women whose faces were composited together to make her? You couldn’t hire any of them?” Let us be clear: this is not progress, this is theft. “Tilly” was “built” using features pulled from real women, reducing their unique humanity into digital composites for a synthetic persona. That is not innovation; it is exploitation.

And what happens when AI actors start flooding the market? Real actors, who dedicate their lives to the craft, will be stripped of jobs. Writers, producers, costume designers and the countless artisans who make film magic possible will see their work devalued, too. Because if the star is fake, what does that say about the rest of the production?

Films are beautiful not because they are polished products but because they are vessels of human experience. We cry when an actor breaks down on screen because we recognize the humanity in their performance. We feel joy, heartbreak, fear, and hope through their raw emotions. A bot can not feel. It can only mimic. And mimicry is not art.

Some actors have already spoken up, calling out the dangers of allowing AI to bulldoze its way into creative industries. Their message is simple: storytelling is about people, for people. If we let a machine replace the very heart of it, we are not just undermining actors; we are robbing audiences of what makes cinema powerful in the first place.

“Tilly Norwood” may be marketed as the next big star, but do not be fooled. It is not a star, it is not an actor, it is a shortcut. A hollow, manufactured idea that undermines years of craft and passion. The entertainment industry has always been tough, but at least it was human.

No artificial bot will ever replace true human emotion. And if Hollywood chooses AI over people, then it decides to choose profit over art.