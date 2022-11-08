What’s New in the Neighborhood?

On the bustling corner of Hamline and Thomas avenues only a few blocks from campus, lie a cluster of businesses that have recently gone through some big changes. There is We the Starborne, a metaphysical shop that is currently under construction. Next door in the same building is Viewpoint Gallery, a recently opened art showroom. There is also Groundswell, a well known coffee shop that has just reopened after some renovations.

We the Starborne

We the Starborne began as an aspiration for shop owner Caitlin Gottschalk.

“It was kind of a little pipe dream I had or something I wanted to get to eventually,” Gottschalk said. “I owned Sacred Space Yoga + Meditation for three years, which was a brick and mortar yoga studio in Northeast [Minneapolis]. Our lease was expiring during COVID[-19] and it was just time to close that chapter … Then once we decided to close the studio, this space opened up. I’m from Midway and have lived in this neighborhood for 10 years. So it seemed like a really good place to sink our roots in.”

We the Starborne has a huge crystal collection to choose from and other mystical items like tarot card decks, candles, incense, candles, tinctures and tonics. They also offer a variety of services.

“We currently have Tarot [readings], astrology, Reiki, sound healing, meditation, some spiritual guidance and Thai yoga,” Gottschalk said.

After being in the space for almost two years, it was time to expand.

“Next door there was an office space so we conjoined the two spaces through a little hallway. It’ll be kind of divided into two sections, one where there’s like two chairs and a table for more consult based or tarot readings and astrology stuff where you’d be seated, and then the back half will be set up more for bodywork,” Gottshalk said.

For more information, follow We the Starborne on Instagram @we.the.starborne.

Viewpoint Gallery

Viewpoint Gallery opened its door this year on Sept. 9 to art enthusiasts in Midway and beyond. Gallery owner Suyao Tian wanted to create a space for art and community.

“I want to connect with people through art and create a program that benefits the neighborhood and is also inviting,” Tian said. “I also want to provide a space for artists at all stages, emerging artists and established artists, and at the same time we want to provide a space for people who love and are interested in art.”

Tian is a professional artist herself and has been working in the art industry for a while.

“I’ve been an independent [art] curator for four years and have worked for professional galleries,” she said. “I have an MFA [Master of Fine Arts] degree in design and graphic design. Also, I am a professional painter … and an adjunct faculty at MCAD [Minneapolis College of Art and Design]. I’m also on the board of Minneapolis Art Association. That is how I have built up my connections.”

Tian has lived in this community and noticed a need for art in this area.

“I love this neighborhood and I know every single person on my street and we’re friends. I [saw that this area] doesn’t have any galleries or any art, so as a professional artist I feel like it’s our mission to do something,” Tian said.

In the gallery there are four assistants who are also artists from all different walks of life.

“We just have all kinds of people and, you know, we’re collaborators, we all have the same passion and we work together,” Tian said. “We create our dreams. For ourselves and for others too.”

Currently the exhibition on display is “Dead Serious” by world renowned artist Luis Fitch. It serves as a commentary on climate change and its effects. “Dead Serious” is runninguntil Nov. 26.

For more information, follow Viewpoint Gallery on Instagram @viewpoint_gallerymn.

When you’re in the area to check out these businesses, stop into Groundswell to see their new renovations and enjoy a coffee. According to their Instagram (@groundswell_mn), Groundswell was temporarily closed in September as they were under construction. Now they are fully open with a new expanded space.