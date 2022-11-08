Hamline+students+take+the+lead+on+Election+Day

Election Day can be stressful for some students, but for others it may be very exciting. In preparation for Election Day, students are mailing their absentee ballots and making plans to take to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast votes and make their voices heard. Ahead of the midterm election, several students volunteered to share their thoughts.

“I think midterms are just as important as any other election,” first-year Shae Horning wrote in an email. “Not as many people vote in midterms because there isn’t a president being elected, but these smaller races are vital because local and state government is where the most change is made.”

According to Fair Vote, “Voter turnout in the United States is much lower than in other countries, hovering around 60% in presidential elections and 40% in midterm election years.”

Hamline Votes has been working hard to help students get registered, answer any questions they may have about the upcoming election and provide transportation to the polling place on Election Day.

“I will be voting in person on Nov. 8 and I will also be helping drive fellow Hamline students to the polls,” senior Anthony Meng told the Oracle in an interview.

Meng feels the personal importance of voting, especially this midterm election.

“I find that voting is a symbolic way of voicing not only my opinions but also my own beliefs and my own convictions and voting for people who match those values and beliefs and convictions and act upon those values,” they said. “Politics can get really toxic and it’s tiring to hear about it on the news even though it’s really important to hear about it.”

First-year Naiya Laskin had similar thoughts.

“The anxiety hasn’t quite set in,” he said. “Mainly because I already voted. I’m trying not to think about it too much.”

If students are unable to make it to the polls on Nov. 8, filling out an absentee ballot is always an option. Many Hamline students took this opportunity to vote in their local elections back home.

“I voted in person using an absentee ballot in Minnetonka,” Laskin said.

First-year Sophia Rapacz did the same in St. Louis Park, as did Horning in their home town.

“I voted back home through an absentee ballot, which was a super easy process,” Horning said.

Many students already feel the weight of this election’s importance.

“I voted in the midterms because there are a lot of important things on the ballot this year. This election determines the makeup of the House and Senate in D.C., which in turn determines what kind of legislation gets passed in the next two years,” Horning said.

There’s no doubt that this midterm election is an important one and it’s great to see that Hamline students are so passionate and eager to make their voices heard.