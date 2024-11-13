The student news site of Hamline University.

The Oracle
Basketball faces off against UMN for first time in 90 years

Isaac Roy, Managing Editor
November 13, 2024
Categories:
Conan Searcy

Before the official start of a highly anticipated regular season, the Pipers traveled down University Ave to face off against the Golden Gophers. The matchup was the first since last year’s heartbreaking 72–71 loss in the MIAC (Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) championship against Gustavus Adolphus to end an impressive 2023-2024 season.
Held on Oct. 27 at the historic Williams Arena, better known as the Barn, there was a crowd of over 8,000 fans. The atmosphere inside from the large crowd brought an intense energy throughout the night.
The history between these two programs is a tale as old as college basketball as the first-ever intercollegiate game was played by the two. Hamline hosted the inaugural game in 1895 in the basement of an old building where the Blue Garden currently resides. The final score was 9–3, much lower than the average score of a modern day game.
The Gophers started the contest with a 19–0 run in the first half and would not look back, winning 79–57. Despite the early strike from Minnesota, the Pipers were able to pick things up once senior Bradley Cimperman knocked down a mid range jump shot for two points. Cimperman led the team in scoring, with 17 and shooting 6–10 on the night.
The three ball was unfortunately what cost Hamline the game, going just 3–16 beyond the arc as a team compared to the Gophers’ 11–27 performance. Had the Pipers made 11 threes the final score would have been 81–79 in favor of the Pipers.
The second half started with Minnesota up 42-25 and despite the loss the Pipers trailed by just five in the second. With the differences in resources and playing levels the two programs have, the performance was a testament to Pipers’ skill level. With all five starters returning and a developing bench the Pipers are well equipped to contend in the MIAC.

