Cozy places to beat the cold

Cozy places to prevent stir-craziness during the Winter

When the brutal cold hits Minnesota and the semester ends, often individuals are prone to feeling confined within the walls of their dorm, apartment or their family’s house. It makes sense when the cold is not pleasant to be in for most individuals and are not as motivated to brave it. When that trapped feeling begins to overwhelm those stuck staring at four walls, a phenomenon known as becoming “stir-crazy” starts to set in, where people start to feel psychologically entrapped within their space and start to become anxious and even irritable. However, there is a solution to these mental and physical confinements. Within the Twin Cities, there are plenty of cozy gems that provide more stimulating space than the usual home base to beat the cold.

Magers & Quinn

Magers & Quinn is a sizable yet intimately set up bookstore nestled on Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. They offer a large selection of reads that cater to all sorts of audiences, from classics to romance, young adults and kids, to memoirs and more. The warm atmosphere combined with charming library-esque wooden ladders and tall shelves, options upon options of reading picks and workers more than willing to help people select their next read creates an inviting atmosphere for all readers alike. Additionally, they also have an assortment of stationary, puzzles, stickers and bookmarks to browse if reading is not as appealing.. As a multi-faceted books and paper media store, Magers & Quinn is an excellent choice for anyone with a love for reading, writing, classic games and puzzles that makes for a perfect spot to hide from the winter chill with endless entertainment.

Groundswell

A Hamline student staple, Groundswell is a rustic-style cafe tucked in the heart of the Midway. Their menu features specialty coffees, a variety of ever-changing fresh baked goods and an evolving breakfast and lunch menu. They also have shelves of local works for sale to browse as people wait in line. Their relaxed vibe with an abundance of seating invites people to sit down and linger. Individuals reading, working and chatting all at once are often found here, making for a college reminiscent and communal feel. Looking for somewhere to enjoy delicious food and drink options whilst getting to unwind in a stimulating, people-filled environment? Groundswell is the place. However, even if more private options are desirable, there is a back room with seating that is less bustling and houses smaller booths.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia)

Packed with stunning artwork and containing a comfortable cafe and diverse gift shop, the Mia is a hotspot with no entry fee to see wondrous artistic works of all kinds while getting the opportunity to sit down, unwind and shop right on Minneapolis’ Third Ave. With a treasure trove of art featuring textile works, paintings, sculptures, world famous works and cultural pieces, there’ is a wide variety of works catering to all sorts of interests. After an art walk, or even before, there is the “Agra Culture Coffee Shop and Cafe” as well as a gift shop called “The Store at Mia” open at the same time as museum hours. Agra Culture features coffee drinks, cold pressed juices, a variety of meals and sides. Their gift shop holds all sorts of interesting finds, including postcards, stationery, books, candles, plushies and other fun trinkets. With hours of entertainment and spots to shop and unwind, the Mia is a wonderful place to see gorgeous works of the world and decompress.

Caydence Records and Coffee

On the corner of St. Paul’s Payne Ave. sits the brick building with a painted exterior known as Caydence Records and Coffee, a warm cafe, record and CD shopping and a live music spot that is open for dining, shopping and listening. Brimming with a diverse record and CD collection for shoppers, there is plenty to explore before, during or after trying one of Caydence’s scrumptious menu items. They offer a menu complete with specialty espresso beverages, tea and all-day breakfast and lunch where there are various options to try. Additionally, they host artists who perform live music during some of their open hours, where people are more than welcome to sit down and listen. With all of these aspects wrapped up into one homey package, Caydence offers a variety of different kinds of entertainment and a relaxation component to enjoy for everyone.

The Twin Cities area offers plenty of cozy, welcoming places where those who are not looking to simply sit at home are encouraged to linger. These places are perfect for people who are looking to break out of their usual space but are still looking to relax and enjoy a slower day. When it comes to beating the cold and the stir-craziness that can come with it, it is comforting to remember that there are more options than sitting within the same four walls.