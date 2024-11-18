Where to go if you do not have Thanksgiving plans

Not everyone has the same situation when it comes to Thanksgiving plans. Oftentimes it is expected that people go home, spend time with their families and gather around the table for a picture-perfect Thanksgiving feast. However, there are various reasons why this is not possible or preferable for everyone, including being a long distance away from loved ones or negative feelings towards those who would be fellow Thanksgiving celebration patrons. If looking to have a personal celebration or something to do on this day off, there are various options around the Twin Cities area to take advantage of.

Hope Breakfast Bar



In North Loop Green of Minneapolis is the lively breakfast hotspot Hope Breakfast Bar. is open on Thanksgiving day. Where they serve a variety of seasonal specialty coffees and other beverages, a savory breakfast menu, an array of cakes, waffles and more. Bustling with patrons, this restaurant is a favorite among the Minneapolis community for all things breakfast and brunch. With a sizable menu of all kinds of chef-arranged favorites, there is ample opportunity to craft a trendy Thanksgiving feast, and there is sure to be something to cater to almost everyone’s palette.

The Nicollet Diner



Open 24/7 and always thriving with a welcoming atmosphere, Minneapolis’ Nicollet Diner is a reliable option for friendly service and delicious food. The Nicollet Diner boasts a menu full of classic favorites, including all day breakfast with eggs, French toast and pancakes. It also has a lunch/dinner menu with burgers, sandwiches and more, as well as delicious milkshakes in various flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate and peanut butter cup.

For Thanksgiving Day specifically, the diner offers a Thanksgiving feast costing $24.99 including roasted turkey or ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and sweet potato casseroles, cranberry sauce and a dinner roll. This is also served with a side salad and the choice of apple, pumpkin or pecan pie.

State Parks



Inviting explorers year round from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Minnesota state parks are a way to explore Minnesota’s beautiful scenery firsthand in well preserved areas. A one-day car permit is $7 and an annual permit is $35, which goes towards preserving the parks themselves as well as their facilities, outreach and education programs and natural resources. Additionally, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission on Black Friday, making for a free option post-Thanksgiving or the opportunity to make a cheaper overnight trip out of it with its wide array of camping areas. It is filled with beautiful wildlife, native plants, natural minerals and more to explore through paved trails. Some popular parks include Gooseberry Falls, Taylors Falls (Interstate State Park), Split Rock Lighthouse and Itasca State Park— the oldest, largest and believed to be most famous of them all for its gorgeous water features.

Volunteering



Thanksgiving is a holiday meant to promote the core values of gratefulness and giving to others. To celebrate the positive side of the holiday, volunteering is a genuine way to make a difference in the community while giving others something to be grateful for. Depending on interests, there is an array of meaningful organizations around the Twin Cities in need of help not just Thanksgiving, but year-round as well. Popular options for volunteering include the Salvation Army, Feed My Starving Children, Meals on Wheels and Union Gospel Kitchen. The need for volunteers around the holiday season can fill up faster than at other times of the year, so it is important to check which organizations are in need compared to others and what sorts of tasks they need to be done.

To sum it up, between appetizing restaurants, enjoying the tail end of Minnesota’s autumn season or opening your time and effort towards other members of the community, there are lots of alternatives for a Thanksgiving activity for people who do not have plans in place. Not everyone’s holidays look the same, and that is more than okay. There are more options other than the traditional Thanksgiving celebration waiting to be noticed and cherished.