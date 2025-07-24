“The Residence” (2025): A love letter to the classic murder mystery

I have a deep love for classic, feel-good murder mysteries. I have read nearly a dozen Agatha Christie novels, I have seen 1985’s “Clue” numerous times and I can quote Rian Johnson’s 2019 film “Knives Out” nearly by heart. All of these stories have a few things in common to make a perfect mystery: a sprawling manor estate, a cast of suspicious characters, an eccentric yet genius detective and an impossible crime. This specific type of mystery used to be abundant in the mystery genre, but in our modern age, mysteries tend to fall more in line with gritty crime dramas rather than fun, upbeat murder mysteries. I had almost given up on receiving new murder mysteries that felt like the classics of the genre.

That was, until one day, I stumbled upon a new show on Netflix titled “The Residence.” After watching only 20 minutes of the first episode, I realized I had found exactly what I was looking for. It was like stepping straight into a Christie novel. It was like watching “Knives Out” for the first time again. By the second episode, I realized I had found one of my favorite shows of all time, and I devoured all eight episodes in only two days.

The series takes place almost entirely during one night, when in the middle of a state dinner at the White House, A. B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the Chief Usher, is discovered murdered. Called in to take the case is renowned detective and birder extraordinaire Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), who orders the President to lock down the White House so she can interview all 157 people inside the residence. Everyone is a suspect, from the janitors and the butlers all the way to the Prime Minister of Australia. Cupp soon narrows her list down to a select number of the staff, all of whom had close relationships with Wynter and all of whom had a reason to want him dead.

Everything about this show is a love letter to the classic murder mysteries that came before it; from the snappy jazz soundtrack, the character motifs, filming style and most obviously the episode titles, each of which is named after a famous fictional mystery. All of my favorite mystery tropes are here: a fun cast of suspects, a fantastic detective in Cupp, and most notably, the grand setting of the White House as the scene of the murder. Many murder mysteries take place in a grand mansion, but I have never heard of one taking place in such a dramatic estate as the White House.

The suspects consist of both employees and permanent residents of the White House, all with colorful personalities and motives for the murder. Some suspects include important figures at the White House, including: Harry Hollinger (Ken Marino), the President’s advisor and best friend who opposes Cupp’s investigation every chance he can get, Lilly Schumacher (Molly Griggs), the President’s controlling Social Secretary with a horrible sense of style and Tripp Morgan (Jason Lee), the President’s embarrassing brother. Other suspects are simple workers at the estate, like Sheila Cannon (Edwina Findley), a butler with a fancy for the guest’s liquor and gossip, Elsyie Chayle (Julieth Restrepo) and Bruce Geller (Mel Rodriguez), a housekeeper and an engineer who foster an unlikely romance. All the suspects have intriguing backstories, imaginative and bright personalities and all have compelling motives to commit murder. It really comes down to the very end to figure out whodunit.

But among the many star players, Aduba’s Cordelia Cupp is the shining light of this show, bringing dry humor, revelations, heartfelt moments and a plethora of bird facts. Cupp is a compelling and lovable detective, making you want to follow her every step throughout the White House. Paired with her reluctant sidekick, FBI Special Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), Cupp is an unstoppable, cynical force within the White House, bringing old secrets to light and revealing the true natures of those who walk its many rooms.

“The Residence” is the perfect murder mystery. It has got intrigue, comedy and at the heart of it, love. A murder mystery is nothing without its heartfelt moments to balance out the murder, and “The Residence” provides this balance to a tee. If you are looking for a fantastic show to binge this summer, “The Residence” is waiting, full of suspects and plenty of birds to see.