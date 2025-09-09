“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” review (2025): A dull beginning for Marvel’s first family

It is not a great sign for a superhero movie when the villains outshine the heroes.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is Marvel Studios’ newest blockbuster film, centering around Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four. The team is comprised of four astronaut-turned-heroes, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), his wife, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), her brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Together, they must fight to take down a foe who seeks to destroy Earth and take Reed and Sue’s new baby for hisits own aims.

Perhaps the most disappointing part of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is that it isaccomplishes something no superhero movie should ever beshould: it is boring. While many scenes are certainly memorable, with compelling character dynamics and actingand the dynamics between characters and the acting is compelling, there is simply not enough action and engaging scenes to make this film stand out.

Many portions of the film consist of the characters discussing what to do about their world-destroying problem, which is fine the first few times, but not when it adds up to half the film. That is not to say “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is entirely without merit. The aesthetic, for one, is unique and visually appealing.

The world is full of rich dark blues and 60s retro-futurism, making it look like no other Marvel film to date. I enjoyed watching this film simply due to how colorful and downright fun everything was. The costumes were another highlight, with the Four’s super suits and astronaut suits appearing stylish but still fitting the retro vibe of the world. The special effects and CGI are marvelous as well. Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is incredibly lifelike, and his vastness is apparent even through the screen. Every scene with him pops and is immediately memorable.

The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), is similarly spectacular. The character design and animation looks great, and Garner’s take on this new version of the Silver Surfer was perhaps my favorite part of the film. The problem with having two great villains in this film is that the heroes are not up to par. Every time the Fantastic Four were alone, I kept wishing for the villains to come back and shake things up.

The biggest issue with the “Fantastic Four” leads is likely the lack of character development. I do not feel as though any of them have grown by the end of the film. Instead of focusing on our heroes, their strengths, weaknesses, fears and goals, that time is spent on the new baby, Franklin. The baby is far less interesting than any of our heroes, and yet much of the film is spent talking about him, worrying about him and zooming in on his creepy CGI face.

Overall, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” had a lot going for it, but ultimately fell short of my expectations. The leads’ powers were not showcased as much as they should have been, and much of the character development that could have been pursued was instead devoted to the less-interesting baby plot. And have you ever heard of a “Fantastic Four” film where the Human Torch does not say “Flame On” even once?

I hope that in future Marvel films, the Fantastic Four can get the showcase they deserve. My rating for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is a solid but underwhelming 5/10.