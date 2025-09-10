The student news site of Hamline University.

Pipers experience Agony in the Ballroom with a dabble of “Gelding”

Aiden Lewald, Editor-in-Chief
September 10, 2025
Categories:
Aiden Lewald
Pipers crowd around the stage in Bush Ballroom as local indie-alternative band “Gelding” performs the closing set at Hamline University Programming Board (HUPB)’s Mini Music Festival, run by HUPB Arts and Culture Programmer Harvey Clemons-Jenkins — one of the many ways that Clemons-Jenkins and the HUPB team have been bringing local music to campus. (From left to right) Siblings Guitarist Bee Paulin and Vocalist and Keyboardist Max Paulin have been creating music together since their childhood, but recently united with fellow Minneapolis College of Art & Design (MCAD) graduates, all of whom studied painting, to form “Gelding.” The band enjoys the whimsy of music and performance, hence the theme of their show, “topless,” represented through the camo shirts.
