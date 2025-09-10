The student news site of Hamline University.

Resources to make college life easier

Conan Searcy, Web Editor
September 10, 2025
Introduction

Many college students struggle with balancing social, financial and academic responsibilities. This article aims to relieve one of these burdens by pointing out safe, affordable and reliable places around campus or online to ease the stress of students.

Campus Library

The campus library is home to many things such as cameras, Chromebooks, USB-C chargers and more. Many of these items can be checked out for weeks, if not months. But, if you do not feel like checking them out, it also has modern desktops and study rooms, which are perfect for anyone looking for a cozy place to finish assignments. The library basement also has tutoring and other resources such as free books and school supplies, making it an amazing place to restock pens, paper and notebooks without needing to go to the store.

Campus Counseling/Academic Resources

Located in the lower level of Manor’s residence hall, the Counseling and Health Resources Office can provide you with COVID tests, masks, contraception and counseling for free. Technically, it is paid for with your tuition, so why are you not using it? Every Hamline student is entitled to as many visits as they want, so feel free to stop by at least once to fully take advantage of the service. Another resource everyone should be made aware of is the Career and Development Center (CDC) on the first floor of Drew Science Center. Make an appointment and the staff can help you find internships, update resumes, cover letters and more. It is perfect for anyone interested in tailoring their information for a better chance of securing their target job.

Nearby Grocery Stores and Free Food on Campus

Hamline offers many different places for people to enjoy quick snacks or entire meals. If you are looking for coffee or a way to stock up on food for the week, Anderson Center has a Starbucks and Leo’s Corner on the first floor, where students can use their Declining Balance (DB) as payment. On the third floor of Anderson, if you are looking for a quick snack, The Wesley Center, Hedgemen Center and Gender and Sexualities Center (G&SC) offer drinks, chips and candy for anyone to take. In Sorin Hall, there is a fridge and table that is usually stocked with fruits, bread and other groceries one may need for their dorm or apartment, but that is not all. In West Hall, the Food Resource Center (FRC) has an abundance of frozen meals, drinks and snacks. It is restocked almost every week with new items, so feel free to stop by as much as possible to take advantage of everything before it is gone!


Student Discounts

As a college student, you might not know that you are spending unnecessary money on streaming services, shoes, clothes and food. Many companies and services, such as Apple, Hulu, HBO Max, Adidas, Nike and more, offer 30% to 60% off products and services for college students. You can find discounts at https://www.myunidays.com or simply type into your search bar “Discounts for Students” along with whatever you are looking for and get some amazing deals.


Thrift Stores

If you are on a tight budget, but love shopping, there are plenty of places on and off campus that can fill your wardrobe without emptying your pockets. Places like the Free Store located in Drew Science Center are great for finding little treasures, but if you want a larger pool of items to sort through, there are plenty of spots less than a 20 minute drive away, such as The Flying Pig Thrift, Nine Lives Thrift, MyThriftStores, Everyday People Clothing Exchange and Buffalo Exchange.


College can be stressful, but knowing where to find resources, whether it is free food, academic help or a great deal, can make all the difference. Take advantage of what is available and you may just find the semester feels a little lighter.

