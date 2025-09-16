Fall in the Twin Cities: Where to go and what to do this season

With pumpkin spice in every restaurant or grocery store you go to, it is time to embrace autumn’s arrival. Spooky season is creeping up fast, so there is no better time to lean into all the cozy and creepy vibes the Twin Cities area has to offer. If you are like me and like going to events that set the fall mood, you will want to check out these seasonal events happening around the Metro.

Oktoberfests

Let us start with something festive: Oktoberfest. The Twin Cities have several celebrations, with one of them happening just down the street at the State Fairgrounds on Oct. 3-4. Some other locations that hold Oktoberfest celebrations are Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery on Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 26-28 and Saint Paul Brewing on Sept. 26-28. Think giant pretzels, brats and a ton of music and, for those who are 21, a whole lot of beer and wine. Admission is free for most, with the exception of Waldmann’s being $10 for entry. The State Fair Grounds does require a wristband to purchase alcohol, which right now for an early bird special are $6.60, the others just require you have a valid ID. Even if you are not of drinking age yet, the food, music and general feel will make it worth going to.

Haunted Tours

For the people who want to skip straight to the spooky side of fall, haunted tours are perfect for you. There are a bunch to choose from, ranging from ghost walks through Union Depot to neighborhood walks with Minnesota’s history on gangsters. Some tours to look up are Cyncity Tours, gangster Ghost Tours at Landmark Center and Shadows and Spirits of the State Capital. They all offer various dates and times with prices ranging from $25 to $50 a ticket, depending on the tour you choose. It is the perfect way to get your heart racing and start counting down to Halloween.

Minnesota Zoo Events

Not everything fall related has to be scary, though. The Minnesota Zoo puts on fun seasonal events every year. This year, they have a Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular where you can walk through thousands of glowing pumpkins. This event will be happening on Sept. 26 through Nov. 2. Tickets are a little high at $23 to $30 a ticket, but it is worth it for a full day of fun. They do offer adult only nights (18 and up) on Sept. 26 and Halloween Night, where live music will be played and multiple magic shows will be held. These tickets are limited and range from $40 to $45, but they give a quiet and childless experience.

Local Pumpkin Patches/Apple Orchards

And finally, the most classic fall activity of all: hitting up pumpkin patches and apple orchards. Luckily, there are tons just outside of the Twin Cities area. The slight downside is that they are all about 30 minutes away. But do not let that deter you from going and making a day trip of it. Some great places to check out are Whistle Well Farm (35 minute drive) and Pine Tree Orchard (28 minute drive), which both have an orchard and a patch, so you have the best of both worlds. Whether you are there for apple cider, picking pumpkins or just getting that perfect fall Instagram picture, these spots are the definition of fall vibes.

So grab your favorite fall outfit, a pumpkin spice drink (or your favorite seasonal beverage) and start making some autumn plans. The Twin Cities area has plenty of ways to make sure you are soaking up every fall filled moment this season.