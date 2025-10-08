Pipers bounce back after Carleton loss

Hamline’s men’s soccer team had a disappointing loss of their impressive seven-game winning streak came to an end. With a tough 3–0 loss to Carleton, the Hamline Men’s Soccer team faced a moment of reflection. The defeat stung, but instead of letting it derail their momentum, the Pipers used it as fuel to grow stronger.

“It hurt to lose, and it was clear the boys were upset, but that’s just part of the game,” junior goaltender Alec Setterberg said via email. “We accepted it for what it was, learned from it, and have been focused on growing and remaining consistent in our approach to each match day.”

That mindset has defined Hamline’s bounce back. Losses can either break a team’s rhythm or sharpen its focus, and for these Pipers, it was clearly the latter.

“It sucked, I’m not going to lie. I hate losing,” Setterberg said via email. “But wins mean nothing without losses, and the only way to grow from them is to accept them as part of the game. I accepted the loss for what it was and let it go so that I could focus on the next match.”

Story continues below advertisement

The team’s ability to embrace the loss as a learning opportunity highlighted their maturity and resilience. By focusing on improvement rather than dwelling on the defeat, they turned a setback into a stepping stone. This approach not only strengthened their resolve but also reinforced their commitment to consistent growth and teamwork.

That “next match” turned out to be a turning point. Facing off with the UW-Stout team, Hamline battled through a gritty contest and came out with a well-earned victory.

“They battled us hard, and they weren’t going to give us an easy win,” Setterberg said via email. “But we persevered and brought home 3 points. It was nice to win again, and I think it raised the guys’ spirits.”

The team’s ability to stay composed and consistent has been key to its success.

“I believe that remaining consistent is the most important part of being an athlete. Letting a loss affect your mindset in any manner is a disruption to the consistent mindset you must have to approach every game the same way and succeed,” Setterberg said via email.

Now, the team’s focus is crystal clear on the playoffs.

“We’ve got our eyes on the playoffs,” Setterberg said via email. “I’m dead set on it. I’m here to win and do something special with this team. I know they feel the same way. I believe in every single teammate of mine to contribute to a playoff run, and I’m excited to see how it unfolds.”

With a renewed sense of determination and belief in one another, Hamline is proving that one loss doesn’t define a season; how a team responds is that marker. Something that can be seen in all of our Piper teams across the board.