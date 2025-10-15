The importance of storytelling in fashion

When Anok Yai walked the runway to close Vetements’ most recent show, she wasn’t just modeling clothes — she was continuing a story. Dressed in black, her movements were very deliberate, her face and tears displaying grief. Yai’s finale was hauntingly familiar to anyone who remembers her viral “runaway bride” moment from last year’s Fashion Week. But this time, the story felt different.

This wasn’t a bride fleeing; it was a widow mourning.

While social media quickly filled with clips, edits and hot takes dissecting her performance, too many people missed what was really happening. Vetements wasn’t just putting on another fashion show. It was presenting art. And like all art, it was layered with meaning, emotion, and narrative.

Last year’s show ended with Yai. Her viral moment was completely improvised due to a broken heel, but by breaking into an emotional sprint down the runway, veil in hand, expression fierce and uncertain, the “runaway bride” moment became instantly iconic, an internet sensation born out of instinct rather than choreography. That performance resonated because it felt real. It broke the fourth wall of fashion’s polished perfection, revealing something raw. So when Yai returned this year, many viewers expected another spectacle. What they got instead was a continuation of the story, a transformation.

Story continues below advertisement

The runaway bride had become the mourning widow.

Her slow, heavy steps, her clothing now darker, the sobbing throughout the entire walk — it all pointed toward grief and remembrance. Whether or not the brand planned it that way, the symbolism was impossible to ignore. Yai was carrying the story forward, showing what happens after the escape, after the applause fades.

Vetements has always blurred the line between fashion and performance, but this show reminded audiences that the runway can be more than a commercial stage. In fact, it should be, fashion is art. And it can be a canvas.

Fashion has long struggled to be taken seriously as an art. Too often, critics reduce it to surface-level aesthetics of what’s trending, who wore it best and how “wearable” it is. But Yai’s performance challenges that reduction. Through her movement and expression, she proved that fashion can convey the same emotional depth as a painting, play or film.

When she walked, she wasn’t just trying to sell a piece; she was embodying a narrative. The clothes became part of the story, shaping and supporting the emotion rather than overshadowing it. That’s what true fashion artistry looks like: when fabric becomes language, and a runway becomes a story.

It’s rare to see vulnerability on the runway. Models are often trained to be blank canvases, emotionless and untouchable. But Yai’s ability to communicate sorrow, loss, and continuity through subtle gestures proves that the human element of fashion is still alive. That’s what made this performance memorable. It wasn’t the outfit itself that captured attention. It was the emotion behind it.

What’s fascinating is that this year’s moment wasn’t born out of improvisation like last year’s. It was intentional, a deliberate echo of the past, transformed into something new. And that intentionality matters. It shows that Vetements understands the power of continuity in storytelling. Art doesn’t exist in isolation, It builds on what came before. In revisiting the runaway bride, they created a narrative arc, one that mirrors the way stories evolve in literature, cinema, or even our own lives.

Last year, she ran. This year, she stopped. She grieved. And in doing so, she forced us to reflect on what we escape from, and what we lose along the way. At a time when so much of fashion is designed to go viral, Vetements’ show stood out because it asked viewers to feel instead of just scroll. It invited introspection instead of instant reaction. That’s something we need more of, not just in fashion, but in how we engage with art and culture as a whole. We live in a moment of speed, where meaning is flattened for quick consumption.

And that’s why this performance mattered. It was about creating a human moment. One that reminds us that fashion, at its best, isn’t just about looking good. It’s about saying something. Vetements did this beautifully but they aren’t the only brand to showcase storytelling. Alexander McQueen, Maison Margiela, Thom Browne and many others do an amazing job at making the runway a story.

Yai’s widow wasn’t just mourning a fictional love. She was mourning innocence, illusion, and perhaps even the idea of fashion as fantasy. Yet in doing so, she revealed something even more beautiful. Truth.

Because in the end, great art and great fashion — both ask us to feel something.