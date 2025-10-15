Swim & Dive jump into MIAC Relay Invite

After beginning without a home pool for several weeks, Hamline’s Swim and Dive teams finally dove back into familiar waters last week for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Relay Invite, their first home meet this year. For the Pipers, having their own space again is not just about convenience; it’s about pride, connection and the energy of being home.

“It’s been amazing having our pool back,” sophomore Gus Shaffer said via email. “It was nice swimming at St. Kate’s and they have a super nice facility, but I’d much rather swim at our own pool because it’s pretty much just ours and we have access to it whenever we want. It frees up our schedules and makes practices way more relaxed.”

Shaffer explained that the new setup has helped the team bond in and out of the pool.

“Even though a lot of us haven’t known each other for very long, I think we have really good chemistry during practice and we all support each other in the pool as well as outside of swimming,” Shaffer said via email. “This season I’m super excited for both medley relays and my 200 back. My goal is to try and break two minutes, maybe even the school record.”

Sophomore captain Cori Dawson agreed that the return to Hamline has brought a renewed sense of unity.

“Amazing[ly] the pool has always been my favorite place to do homework and decompress,” Dawson said via email. “Leading up to our first meet, the team really started cheering each other on more. The supportive atmosphere is something we’ve always had, and it’s great to see that come back as we get more chances to compete.”

Dawson added that having a home pool has made a noticeable impact on team connection.

“Having a shared space connects a team in a way we were really missing. Now that we have that home space, it’s way easier to feel like one team and like Pipers,” Dawson said via email. “One thing I think people should know is that we are one team. Swim and Dive, men and women. We all cheer for each other and root for each other’s success in and out of the water.”

Senior captain Nicole Phillips has been through the challenges of training elsewhere and sees this year as a turning point.

“It’s very exciting to have our pool back! We are so appreciative of everyone who worked behind the scenes for us to be able to swim here at Hamline again,” Phillips said via email. “It’s especially exciting to see our first years and transfers finally able to make themselves feel at home here.”

Phillips described the atmosphere at practice as fun, new, exciting and just relentless.

“Everyone shows up every day with a smile on their face and ready to work. Our coaches bring such a fun and positive atmosphere to our team, which is contagious and allows us to thrive and enjoy our sport.” Phillips said.

For Phillips, the return to Hamline’s own facility also represents something deeper.

“Seeing past teammates on our record board, Hamline Red on all our equipment, and just having something that truly feels like ours again really does feel special,” Phillips said. “A ‘home field’ advantage will always help us at meets, and our performance will definitely improve.”

She also highlighted how much the team values their sense of community, both within the program and across the conference.

“For the last couple of years, our team has been recognized by numerous officials and other teams for our spirit, camaraderie, and overall love for the sport,” Phillips said. “Our energy and passion at meets are contagious. The MIAC is truly a close community — seeing other schools unite and cheer for each other is such a special experience. We are all one big family in the swim and dive world.”

For first-year Minerva Uribe-Cardenas, the season opener was her first time competing in Hamline’s pool and her enthusiasm was unmistakable.

“It’s gotten livelier,” Uribe-Cardenas said, “Everyone’s back to their environment, the fish are back in the water! We’re not drowning anymore.”

Uribe-Cardenas credited head coach Alex Card as a major motivator. “He’s really supportive of us,” Uribe-Cardenas said. “It feels like a proud dad anytime he says something to me.” She also has high hopes for the team’s performance this year. “Men’s relays are going to cook,” she joked. “The women’s team is going to do great too, high hopes!”

Between the experienced leadership of captains like Phillips and Dawson, and the excitement from newcomers like Uribe-Cardenas, Hamline’s Swim and Dive program is entering the season with confidence and momentum.

As Shaffer put it via email, the future is bright and fast. “We have a really young team this year, which means some of the younger swimmers have had to step into leadership roles earlier than expected,” he said. “It might have been out of their comfort zone at first, but they’ve adapted quickly. It’s super exciting for the next couple of years.”

With two home meets to open the season and a team that’s more connected than ever, one thing is clear as water: the Pipers aren’t just back in the pool, they are back where they belong.