Transgender athletes face heightened scrutiny

Lawsuit against Minnesota title IX violation

Minnesota is facing a federal lawsuit over its policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in high school sports, igniting a conversation about fairness, inclusion and the future of athletics. The lawsuit claims that the Minnesota State High School League’s current policy violates Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding.

While the case centers on high school sports, its implications stretch beyond that level. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which governs most college athletics, is watching closely as state-level decisions could influence future participation rules at the collegiate level.

“College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships. The NCAA’s policy aligns with federal policy and permits all student-athletes to compete in the open category,” the NCAA said in a statement via email.

The NCAA Board of Governors, not the national office, has oversight of the association’s transgender participation policy. The updated policy allows student-athletes assigned male at birth to participate in the open category, while those assigned female at birth remain eligible for women’s competition. This framework aims to balance inclusion with competitive fairness, though critics argue that the approach remains imperfect.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has acknowledged the lawsuit and indicated it is taking time to assess the federal findings.

“MDE is reviewing the letter and remains committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive school community,” MDE’s External Communications Strategist Anna Kurth said via email.

At Hamline, the discussion around transgender participation in athletics is not just theoretical. Sophomore swimmer Case Skaja shared his experiences as a transgender athlete navigating both personal identity and athletic competition.

“I don’t typically follow all the lawsuits or politics because it just makes me feel really shitty sometimes,” Skaja said. “But I’ve followed some of what’s happening with Lia Thomas and the mixed support she’s gotten from swimmers like Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. It’s hard to see how divided people are, it makes me feel like we’re never going to move forward.”

Skaja explained that, while he identifies as a man, he still competes with the women’s team at Hamline.

“I would love to compete with men. I just don’t think I’m physically where I want to be yet. I’d ideally like to start going through hormones, but that’s also a big issue because of NCAA rules,” Skaja said.

He added that the Hamline team and coaching staff have been generally supportive of him, even when it comes to small day-to-day matters like pronouns or locker room use.

“People slip up sometimes, but they correct themselves and move on,” Skaja said. “Last year, the men’s team invited me to use their locker room, and that meant a lot. But I still feel more comfortable in the women’s locker room for now. Everyone’s been respectful about that.”

When asked about the broader conversation surrounding transgender inclusion in sports, Skaja said he wishes the focus would shift toward empathy rather than punishment.

“It’s high school, most people are just swimming for fun. These are still growing minds, people who are figuring out who they are. To possibly hinder something they love doing, or that gives them the will to keep moving forward, could have really negative effects,” Skaja said.

He believes the message behind the lawsuit sends a harmful signal to transgender youth.

“I think they’re trying to erase us,” Skaja said. “They don’t want us to exist. Some schools are already not letting trans students use bathrooms at all because they say we don’t belong anywhere. It’s ridiculous. It’s like they see us as a threat.”

For Skaja and many others, the issue isn’t just about competition; it’s about belonging.

“I just wish people understood that for us, swimming isn’t political. It’s about being part of something that makes you feel normal, supported and seen,” Skaja said.