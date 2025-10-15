CDC makes a comeback through student outreach

The Career Development Center (CDC), is, for the first time in a while, fully staffed and eager to get to know you and help you on your journey. The CDC at Hamline is poised and ready to help students in a variety of ways, from sitting down to hash out a full plan for your future to simply stopping in to say hi and connect with peers.

New to the CDC staff are Program Director, Sky Deitch, Career Development Specialists Jae Louwagie and Lucas Vetsch. Deitch brings with them a background in event programming and is eager to implement several key initiatives around student engagement.

“We want to meet students where they are at,” Deitch said.. “We’re not just about jobs… we want to provide a holistic positive experience centered around the transition from Piper to professional, whatever that may entail for individual students.”

To the question of what full staffing means for the CDC and its offerings to students, Deitch stated, “We have a lot of exciting new programs being piloted this year that are meant to integrate first-year students to the career preparation process. Our specialists will be doing tailored FYSEM events with individual classes, greatly increasing visibility and reach, and our center has been recently revamped to be a more inclusive and multi-purpose space with cubicles for quiet study, a lounge area to meet and chat and a more welcoming space all around.” Deitch said they are eager to field faculty requests for small scale workshop ideas that are specifically designed for certain programs or fields of study to help create “dynamic and exciting career opportunities.”

Asked what he wished students knew about the CDC, specialist Louwagie stated, “We want to make it very clear that there are steps you can be taking at every stage of your time at Hamline that align with career development, and we want to assist you along the way, no matter what phase of development you are in! First-year students, folks graduating this year, and everyone in between can gain something from engaging with us!”

If Pipers are considering making an appointment and would like to know how to prepare, specialist Vetsch has students covered. “I encourage students to come with any questions they have and to take a look at the resources on our new Google page, which is accessible through the CDC’s Hamline webpage. For application material review appointments — like résumés, cover letters, or personal statements — it’s especially helpful when students bring a first draft. Having something to build from makes our conversation more productive and engaging.” Vetsch said.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of the CDC’s services and meet with the staff. Appointments are available in-person, virtually and by phone. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closes daily from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Career Development Center supports students in discovering their interests, strengths and motivations as they pursue career goals. Through collaborations across campus and in the community, the CDC provides holistic support from orientation to graduation, honoring the unique lived experiences and journeys that inform career decision-making and lifetime growth. The CDC helps students bridge the transition from Pipers to professionals.