Top five “body horror” movies to watch from the last decade

Spooky season is finally upon us and there is nothing spookier than the horrors of the human body. Body horror or biological horror movies are horror fiction that show disturbing and violating aspects of the human body, usually through mutilation, zombification, disease, mutation and abnormal body movements.

While there are many fantastic body horror films out there, here are five must watch body horror films from the last decade.

“Old” (2021)

The first body horror film we have is the movie written, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. “Old” is a 2021 film that was originally based on the graphic novel “Sandcastle” by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. This film follows a family on vacation at a luxury resort that ends up visiting a secluded beach with a few other resort guests. Soon after being on the beach, they realize something is terribly wrong. They are aging rapidly and their entire life is being reduced to just 24 hours.

“Bite” (2015)

Directed by Chad Archibald and released in 2015, “Bite” is about a woman named Casey who is celebrating her bachelorette party with a trip to Costa Rica. While on this trip, Casey is bitten by an unknown insect, resulting in the beginning of horrifying changes to her body.

“The Substance” (2024)

The popular and well known movie “The Substance” was released in 2024 and directed by Coralie Fargeat. After being fired from her show on TV due to her getting older, Elisabeth Sparkle, who is portrayed by Demi Moore, discovers “The Substance.” A drug that is said to bring back the youth inside her and make her even more beautiful than she was. However, after injecting the substance, unexpected and horrifying side effects occur.

“The Ugly Stepsister” (2025)

A disturbingly horrifying film based on the fairy tale “Cinderella,” “The Ugly Stepsister,” produced by Maria Ekerhovd, is about a girl named Elvira who struggles to step out of the shadows of her beautiful stepsister, Agnes. To compete for the prince’s love against her stepsister, Elvira undergoes a series of terrifying procedures to fix her insecurities in the hope that she will be seen as prettier than Agnes.

“Together” (2025)

Lastly, we have “Together”, a 2025 supernatural, body horror film directed by Michael Shanks. “Together” follows a couple, portrayed by the actor, Dave Franco, and his wife, Alison Brie, who face a horrifying supernatural force after drinking mysterious water from an underground cave that is forcing their body to fuse together every time they touch. This supernatural force tests the nature of their relationship as they fight with the physical transformation that is happening between them.

This spooky season is the perfect time to watch these amazing horror body films. So grab your friends, make some popcorn and turn off those lights, because you are in for a horrifying, disturbing night of body horror.