Q&A with newly elected Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress Representatives

Elections for the 2025-2026 Hamline Undergraduate Student Congress (HUSC) have come to a close, and after a spirited campaign–shout out for some great poster design — the winners have been announced. So it is with great excitement that we introduce you to your newly elected representatives. To help students get acquainted, The Oracle reached out to this fall’s winners with three simple questions:

What made you decide to run?

What are your goals as an elected representative?

Who should contact you and why/how?

Those who were able to answer in time for publication are featured below. The full list of representatives, new or incumbent, can be found afterward.

*All marked members are hired on the Oracle staff. In line with our Code of Ethics, we have placed firewalls preventing any noted staff members from contributing, editing or viewing the page prior to print.

Isaiah (Zay) Deloach – First Year Representative

1. “I decided to run for HUSC because I care deeply about making sure all student voices are heard and represented. I’ve seen both the strengths and the areas where our campus can grow, and I want to be part of the team that drives positive change. I believe that with open communication and action, we can create a more inclusive, supportive, and engaging campus environment.”

2. “Listen and represent: Gather feedback from first-years and bring their ideas or concerns directly to HUSC. Build community: Help create more opportunities for first-year students to connect—through events, collaboration with student orgs, or simply sharing space and ideas.

3. “Any student who has an idea, concern, or just wants to be heard should feel comfortable reaching out to me. Whether it’s a small issue or a big idea, I’m here to listen, support, and take action when needed. You can contact me via email at ideloach01@hamline.edu

Aliyah Xiong – At Large Representative

1. “I decided to run because I’ve always cared about making sure people’s voices are heard. Throughout my education, I’ve often found myself in roles where I could support and speak up for others, and being able to do that here at Hamline truly means a lot to me!”

2. “My goal as a representative […] is to actively gather student feedback from different groups (commuters, international students, transfer students, etc.) who may not have direct representation. By doing this, Hamline students will have a stronger network across different campus groups.”

3. “As an At-Large representative, I don’t just represent one group, I represent the entire student body. That means I can help bring any student’s concerns to the table, no matter their year, major, or background. I’m here to listen, not just make decisions. Whether it’s a small inconvenience or a big campus issue, I want to be able to be a representative who every student can turn to for help. Anyone is able to contact me through my Hamline email: axiong19@hamline.edu or GroupMe:

Nimo Mohamed – At Large Representative

1. “I decided to run because I truly care about making a difference and being a voice for students who might feel unseen.”

2. “My goal as an HUSC representative is to help build a stronger, more inclusive community where every student feels like they belong.”

3. “Students can always reach out to me, whether by email or in person, if they would like to share ideas, express concerns, or discuss something further. I’m always here to listen and take action.”

Taylor O’Shea – Disability Representative

1. “I wanted to run because I have tons of experience with disability advocacy work. I’m also usually the only person in a wheelchair at many different tables. I want to show others with disabilities that they can have a hand in change.”

2. “My goal as a HUSC elected rep is to make all students feel included and accepted. Coming into college, I felt super alone without knowing how to navigate the world as an individual with a disability living far away from home for the first time. I want to help make sure no one else has to feel like that.”

3. “People can reach me by my email, toshea02@hamline.edu or my phone number, 218-398-9046! I also will be creating a Google form suggestion box in the near future!”

Abby Wudmatas – Commuter Representative

​​1. “Advocacy has always been at the heart of who I am. I believe everyone deserves a seat at the table when decisions are being made, and when they can’t be there, it’s my duty to speak on their behalf. Being a voice for those who are systematically voiceless is both an honor and a responsibility I take seriously.”

2. “I want to create events specifically for [commuters] that will provide opportunities to connect, make friends, and strengthen their sense of belonging on campus […] I want to make DB usable in vending machines across campus. Right now, Anderson is one of the only places to spend it, which can be inconvenient, especially in winter. Letting students grab a quick snack wherever they are would make campus life just a little easier.”

3. “Whether it’s to make me aware of a problem on campus or just want to make a new friend, contact me! And you don’t have to be a commuter, I serve all the students of Hamline!”

awudmatas01@hamline.edu Instagram: @abby.girly_

Google form “where people can submit their comments & concerns as well as answer a couple of fun questions so I can also learn a little about you. I highly encourage you to do so, and it only takes a minute!” shorter URL: https://forms.gle/bb4r1gEpuv2SXXRF9

Google Form QR code:

Julia Sina – First Year Representative

1. “I decided to run because I wanted to be more directly involved in advocating for student voices and creating tangible improvements on campus. I’ve seen how impactful HUSC can be in shaping student life, and I wanted to contribute to that effort by representing my peers and ensuring their concerns are heard.”

2. “My main goals are to strengthen communication between students and the administration, promote more inclusive and accessible campus spaces, and support initiatives that enhance student well-being, both academically and socially. I also hope to encourage more student engagement with HUSC (especially at our General Assembly meetings every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) so everyone feels empowered to participate in decision-making.

3. Students should feel free to reach out to me with any concerns, suggestions, or ideas about how we can make campus life better. Whether it’s about policies, events, or everyday experiences, I’m here to listen and help connect them with the right resources.” email: jsina01@hamline.edu

Wisam Elzubeir* – Manor Hall Representative

1. “I decided to run for HUSC as an opportunity to open myself up to new experiences and find like-minded people who believe in advocating for those around us. I believe that having a voice is a privilege, and no matter the cause or however big the audience, that message matters.”

2. “My goal as an elected representative for HUSC is to make a positive and lasting change towards our Hamline Community. As I said earlier, I want to be a voice on our campus and make a change for the better. And I can only do that with the help of collaboration and speaking/listening to others, which I am more than happy to do.”

3. “Students should contact me if they have any questions or concerns about Manor, or anything in general! I am happy to try and answer.” email: welzubair01@hamline.edu, Instagram: wisamelzubair

Sanam Muradi – Drew Hall Representative

1. “I ran to make sure Drew Hall voices are heard and represented, especially when it comes to campus life, resources, and community building.”

2. “My goals are to stand up for Drew residents, support fun and inclusive events and make sure students and campus leaders actually talk to each other.”

3. “If you live in Drew and have ideas or issues just email me, text me on the insta or say hi in the hall. I’m always around and happy to help. Remember YOU matter.”

email: smuradi01@hamline.edu Instagram: muradi.sanam

Amalie Keller – First Year Representative

1. “I decided to run for first-year representative because I thought it would be a great way to create change and connect with others.”

2. “My goals are to be able to really focus on unity and helping others.”

3. “Any first-year student should contact me if they have any issues or need someone to talk to.” Instagram: @killakeller0601 email: akeller03@hamline.edu

Incumbents and other officers:

External President– Anna Beaudry

Internal President– Anabel Bradley*

Sophomore Representative– Alex Brundiek, Elliot Martin and Theo Bauer*

Junior Representative– Felicity Ellsworth

Senior Representative– Justin Antwi and Isaac Roy*

Heights Representative– Ian Burns

Apartments Representative– Kasimir Austin

Multicultural Representative– Ridwan Hussein and Sarai Savalos Quiroz

International Student Representative– Saddu Paudel

Food and Basic Needs Representative– Kaitlynn Fuller

Military Representative– Shawn Ryan

For more information about Hamline’s Student Congress, including how to get involved, visit husc.hamline.edu.