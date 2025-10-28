A bittersweet end: a reflection on the Hamline University class of ’26 football

As we enter the end of the football season, emotions are high coming into the last home game. The emphasis is on the class of 2026, who have put blood, sweat and tears out on the field, as well as sacrificing time, effort and health to give their all on this team.

The Pipers have had an unfortunate season this year, starting with a win against Crown College but losing every game after, putting their standings at 1-6 in the season.

Head Coach Chip Taylor has been with the team since 2013 and head coach since 2016. He spoke about how he is feeling about this class and their final game.

“They mean the world to me,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to play four years of college football with the toll it takes on your body and mind. But these guys stuck it out. Their impact on the younger players is priceless.”

The impact of these players may not stand out to the rest of the general population, but in the locker room, it is felt.

“Their messaging can be a little bit different than mine. Where mine is [directed], the whole team. But when it comes from a peer and we’re saying the same thing, I am saying, it helps with the younger guys,” Taylor said.

Heading into the final home game, it seems to be a generally consistent feeling of bittersweetness among the seniors.

“It feels strange realizing I’ll never get to play another home football game. Even though it’s not our final game, it’s hard not to feel a little sad knowing this part of my life is coming to a close,” Senior linebacker Charlie Broveleit said via email.

Broveleit is not the only one who feels down. Senior linebacker Croix Zacharias said via email that his final season has been full of reflection.

“It feels surreal. It feels like a few weeks ago I was here as a freshman, and now I’m playing my last. I’m just trying to enjoy my time with the guys and be in the moment.”

The team has fought through lots of adversity, creating a stronger bond between players. This has also taught the team lots of lessons.

“Give it your all. You’re going to be tired and sore, but once it’s gone, you’ll wish you gave a little more effort,” Senior offensive lineman Copper Yates said via email about his biggest takeaways from his time on the team.

Taylor has also been a great teacher on this team. Creating many impactful lessons and engraving key takeaways.

“Coach T always says, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything.’ That’s something I’ll carry with me forever,” Zacharias said via email.

The main takeaway should be that these men have shown grit, determination and perseverance throughout their season, something that we will witness during their final game.

“[T]he ones that fought through the adversity and stuck through it no matter what happened,” Broveleit said via email about what he hopes will be his legacy here at Hamline.

Taylor wanted to leave a final message to his senior players.

“It’s okay to get knocked down, but always get back up. Life’s going to throw challenges at you, but it’s about how you respond,” Taylor said.

The Pipers should be proud of their team regardless of the adversity they have faced throughout the season. They have shown incredible determination that should be an example to us all.